Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aberforth Partners LLP : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 04:40am EST

Released : 6 Feb 2019 09:28

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 5 February 2019 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,332.97p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,363.38p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.1% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.3%. There are currently 90,580,311 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
6 February 2019

Disclaimer

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 09:39:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:16aNAVIGANT RESEARCH : Report Shows Global Revenue for Lighting-Based Indoor Positioning Systems Is Expected to Exceed $3 Billion in 2027
BU
05:16aTroilus Gold Corp. Reports Significant Increase in Share Ownership by Management and Board
GL
05:15aCENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:15aPADDY POWER BETFAIR : Holding(s) in Company
PU
05:13aISRAEL CHEMICALS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:12aVistaJet Advances Business Aviation Flight Safety With Integration of Advanced Flight Risk Assessment System
GL
05:10aRAYSEARCH LABORATORIES PUBL : First patient treated with RayStation at India's first proton center
PU
05:08aMETSO OYJ : Minerals business lifts Finnish engineer Metso
RE
05:08aNORDEA BANK ABP : Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results 2018
GL
05:07aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : German ministers to discuss Huawei's role in 5G network - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
2DAIMLER : DAIMLER : 4Q Earnings Slide, Cuts Dividend
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
4BNP PARIBAS : French bank BNP Paribas cuts targets after weak end to 2018
5NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA BANK : Net Profit Falls 21%, Missing Forecasts

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.