Aberforth Partners LLP : Net Asset Value(s)

03/01/2019 | 04:59am EST

Released : 1 Mar 2019 09:37

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 28 February 2019 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,341.90p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,343.87p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.3% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.9%. There are currently 90,566,351 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
1 March 2019

Disclaimer

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 09:58:03 UTC
