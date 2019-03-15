Log in
Aberforth Partners LLP : Net Asset Value(s)

03/15/2019

Released : 15 Mar 2019 09:26

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 14 March 2019 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,357.64p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,361.51p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.1% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 1.0%. There are currently 90,566,351 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
15 March 2019

Disclaimer

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 09:43:08 UTC
