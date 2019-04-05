Aberforth Partners LLP : Net Asset Value(s)

Released : 5 Apr 2019 09:07
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 4 April 2019 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,360.52p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,364.93p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.1% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 1.8%. There are currently 90,566,351 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
5 April 2019
