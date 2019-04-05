Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aberforth Partners LLP : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 04:22am EDT

Released : 5 Apr 2019 09:07

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 4 April 2019 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,360.52p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,364.93p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.1% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 1.8%. There are currently 90,566,351 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
5 April 2019

Disclaimer

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 08:21:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:50aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
04:50aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo announces pre-order of new Huawei P30 and P30 Pro
AQ
04:50aMEDIA LAB : Experts debate merits of artificial intelligence
AQ
04:49aAtlantica Yield Receives Top ESG Rating
GL
04:49aARCELORMITTAL : Publishes Convening Notice For Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
DJ
04:48aBIOVENTIX : Issue of Equity
PR
04:47aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) RPC Group plc
PU
04:47aOXFORD BIODYNAMICS : Board Appointments
PU
04:47aINVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE : shareholders to consider allocation of dividends for 2018
PU
04:46aBuy-back yield SGB IL 3102 2019-04-05
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : GONE IN 6 MINUTES: an Ethiopian Airlines jet's final journey
4TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : FEELING MOODY Retailer Debenhams hit by downgrade from credit ratings agency

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About