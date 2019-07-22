Log in
Aberforth Partners LLP : Net Asset Value(s)

07/22/2019 | 05:00am EDT

Released : 22 Jul 2019 09:47

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 19 July 2019 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,329.12p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,353.65p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.2% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.0%. There are currently 90,240,241 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
22 July 2019

Disclaimer

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 08:59:04 UTC
