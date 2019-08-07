Log in
Aberforth Partners LLP : Net Asset Value(s)

08/07/2019 | 05:00am EDT

Released : 7 Aug 2019 09:33

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 6 August 2019 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,290.13p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,315.30p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.5% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.6%. There are currently 90,097,340 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
7 August 2019

Disclaimer

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 08:59:10 UTC
