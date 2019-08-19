Aberforth Partners LLP : Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')

The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 16 August 2019 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,286.62p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,303.86p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.6% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 1.0%. There are currently 90,025,566 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733