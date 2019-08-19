Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aberforth Partners LLP : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 04:27am EDT

Released : 19 Aug 2019 09:16

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 16 August 2019 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,286.62p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,303.86p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.6% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 1.0%. There are currently 90,025,566 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
19 August 2019

Disclaimer

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 08:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:02aCHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Board Meeting
PU
05:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification of board meeting
PU
05:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed change of company name, proposed amendments to the articles of association and notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
05:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of board of directors' meeting
PU
05:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
05:02aSCISYS : Form 8.3 -
PU
05:02aJUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
05:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll Results of Extraordinary General Meeting Held on 19 August 2019
PU
05:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed Re-election of Directors, General Mandates to Issue Securities and Buy Back Shares and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
05:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of Proxy For Annual General Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : executive sold shares before drug data manipulation made public
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Microsoft, Nvidia team up for more realistic visuals on Minecraft game
4AT&T : AT&T : Lower-Rated Bonds Benefit As Big Companies Slash Debt
5SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. : ESG INVESTING: trends and challenges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group