Aberforth Partners LLP : Net Asset Value(s)

09/11/2019 | 04:47am EDT

Released : 11 Sep 2019 09:39

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 10 September 2019 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,344.73p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,365.03p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.2% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 1.7%. There are currently 89,712,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
11 September 2019

Disclaimer

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 08:46:03 UTC
