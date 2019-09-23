Log in
Aberforth Partners LLP : Net Asset Value(s)

09/23/2019 | 05:02am EDT

Released : 23 Sep 2019 09:51

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 20 September 2019 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,381.22p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,404.27p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.9% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.0%. There are currently 89,707,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
23 September 2019

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
