Aberforth Partners LLP : Net Asset Value(s)

Released : 25 Sep 2019 09:16
|
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')
|
|
The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 24 September 2019 were:-
|
|
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,368.01p
|
Including ALL Revenue = 1,391.02p
|
|
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.0% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.0%. There are currently 89,682,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
|
|
Contact:
|
Michael Campbell
|
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
|
25 September 2019
Disclaimer
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 08:27:08 UTC