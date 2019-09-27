Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aberforth Partners LLP : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 05:08am EDT

Released : 27 Sep 2019 09:56

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 26 September 2019 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,358.42p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,382.70p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.1% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.0%. There are currently 89,682,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
27 September 2019

Disclaimer

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 09:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:38aKWAN ON : Supplemental and clarification announcement in relation to the discloseable and connected transaction at subsidiary level - acquisition of the entire issued shares of the project company
PU
05:38aCHINA DATANG RENEWABLE POWER : Announcement - public issue of corporate bonds
PU
05:38aBIOTAGE : Two New Methods for Extraction of a Steroid Hormone Panel from Human Urine
PU
05:38aCHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of the 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")
PU
05:38aS CULTURE INTERNATIONAL : Sfc announcement - high concentration of shareholding
PU
05:33aCHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of the 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")
PU
05:33aFUNCOM N : announces mounts are finally coming to Conan Exiles
PU
05:33aSHANGHAI ELECTRIC : Proxy Form for the H Class Meeting
PU
05:33aCAREL INDUSTRIES S P A : acquires 100% of Enersol, Canadian distributor of humidification systems
PU
05:33aGLORIOUS PROPERTY : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
2BMW AG : BMW not interested in settling EU cartel investigations - WirtschaftsWoche
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Wind turbine maker Vestas to lay off 600 people
4ICHIGO : Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program
5PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group