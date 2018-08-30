Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aberforth Partners LLP : Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 10:37am CEST

Released : 30 Aug 2018 09:24

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 29 August 2018 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,527.83p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,550.77p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 8.9% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 1.0%. There are currently 91,018,811 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
30 August 2018

Disclaimer

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 08:36:26 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:52aABB : unveils connected solutions for smarter homes at IFA
PU
10:52aPICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY : Announcement
PU
10:52aMORSES CLUB : Trading update and notice of interim results
PU
10:52aVALMIERAS STIKLA SKIEDRA : Latvian and U.S. football teams meet for the second leg in Dublin
PU
10:52aANHUI CONCH CEMENT : Appointment of joint company secretary and waiver from strict compliance with r...
PU
10:52aDOHA BANK : announces ‘Back to School’ campaign to help parents and children like enjoy arrival of new academic year
PU
10:52aCHINA INVESTMENT AND FINANCE : CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE (in PDF)
PU
10:52aGlobal CCTV Market Forecast 2018-2022 - Increase in the IP-Surveillance Market
GL
10:51aOL GROUPE : Transfer of mariano diaz to real madrid
AQ
10:51aThe Corporate Reputation of Pharma Companies from Skin Patient Groups, 2018 Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
4PVH CORPORATION : Calvin Klein owner PVH profit up 38 percent, forecast raised
5PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC : to move European headquarters in Britain before Brexit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.