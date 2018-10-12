Aberforth Partners LLP : Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')

The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 11 October 2018 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,386.55p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,415.96p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.7% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 1.3%. There are currently 90,594,811 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

David Holland

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733