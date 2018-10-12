Log in
Aberforth Partners LLP : Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

10/12/2018 | 10:38am CEST

Released : 12 Oct 2018 09:28

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 11 October 2018 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,386.55p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,415.96p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.7% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 1.3%. There are currently 90,594,811 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
12 October 2018

Disclaimer

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 08:37:02 UTC
