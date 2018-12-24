Log in
Aberforth Partners LLP : Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

12/24/2018 | 10:00am CET

Released : 24 Dec 2018 08:43

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 21 December 2018 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,217.91p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,254.16p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 11.0% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 1.2%. There are currently 90,580,311 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
24 December 2018

Disclaimer

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 08:59:05 UTC
