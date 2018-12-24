Aberforth Partners LLP : Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Released : 24 Dec 2018 08:43
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 21 December 2018 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,217.91p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,254.16p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 11.0% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 1.2%. There are currently 90,580,311 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
24 December 2018
