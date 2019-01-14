Log in
Aberforth Partners LLP : Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

01/14/2019 | 04:14am EST

Released : 14 Jan 2019 09:07

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 11 January 2019 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,305.50p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,343.54p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.3% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.8%. There are currently 90,580,311 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
14 January 2019

Disclaimer

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 09:13:07 UTC
