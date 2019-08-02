Log in
Ability : FORM 6-K

08/02/2019 | 05:45pm EDT
Form 6-K - Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]:
SEC Accession No. 0001213900-19-014519
Filing Date
2019-08-02
Accepted
2019-08-02 17:23:04
Documents
3
Period of Report
2019-08-02

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 FORM 6-K f6k080219_abilityinc.htm 6-K 10991
2 PRESS RELEASE, DATED AUGUST 2, 2019 f6k080219ex99-1_abilityinc.htm EX-99.1 9377
3 GRAPHIC image_001.jpg GRAPHIC 5007
Complete submission text file 0001213900-19-014519.txt 28457
Mailing Address YAD HARUTZIM 14TEL AVIV L3 6770007
Business Address YAD HARUTZIM 14TEL AVIV L3 6770007 972-3-6879777
Ability Inc. (Filer) CIK: 0001652866 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 000000000 | State of Incorp.: E9 | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 6-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 333-206989 | Film No.: 19996965
SIC: 3669 Communications Equipment, NEC
Assistant Director 11

Disclaimer

Ability Inc. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 21:44:02 UTC
