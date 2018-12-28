Ability's Line of Credit to be Repaid and Converted into Equity

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) (the “Company”), a provider of innovative tactical communications intelligence solutions, today announced that Anatoly Hurgin and Alexander Aurovsky, founders and officers and directors of the Company, have entered into an agreement with the Company pursuant to which the amount outstanding under the Company’s line of credit (NIS 5.5 million, or approximately $1.5 million), which is secured with funds of Messrs. Hurgin and Aurovsky, will be repaid and converted into equity.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company’s outstanding line of credit with an Israeli commercial bank (NIS 5.5 million, or approximately $1.5 million) will be repaid using funds to be transferred to the Company by Messrs. Hurgin and Aurovsky. In return, the Company will issue, in a private placement, to each of Messrs. Hurgin and Aurovsky 226,426 ordinary shares (452,852 ordinary shares in the aggregate) and warrants to purchase 226,426 ordinary shares (452,852 ordinary shares in the aggregate) at a conversion price of $3.25, the same price per unit of the Company’s recently closed public offering. The warrants will be immediately exercisable at a price of $3.25 per ordinary share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances, expire five years from the date of issuance and contain substantially similar terms to the warrants issued in the recently closed public offering. Closing is expected to take place on or around January 3, 2019.

About Ability Inc.

Ability Inc. is the sole owner of Ability Computer & Software Industries Ltd. (“ACSI”) and Ability Security Systems Ltd. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, ACSI was founded in 1994. ACSI provides advanced interception, geolocation and cyber intelligence tools used by security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement and homeland security agencies worldwide. ACSI has sold to governments and government agencies in over 50 countries. ACSI offers a broad range of lawful interception, decryption, cyber and geolocation solutions for cellular and satellite communication, including ULIN, or Ultimate Interceptor, which to our knowledge, is the first-to-market SaaS strategic interception system with voice and geolocation capabilities without geographic limitation. State-of-the-art technology underpins ACSI’s scalable offerings, which can be tactical-and-portable, or strategic-and-fixed, depending on its customers’ needs. Additional information regarding ACSI may be found at http://www.interceptors.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

