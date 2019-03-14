Abivax : 2018 Financial Results and Operations Update

Regulatory News:
Abivax (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX), an innovative
biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop treatments
for inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases and cancer, as well as a
functional cure for HIV, today announced its 2018 yearly financial
results, as of December 31, 2018, and provided an update on its current
product pipeline progress. The financial statements for 2018, approved
by the Company’s Board of Directors on March 12, 2019, have been audited
and the certification report is being prepared by the Company’s external
auditors.
“2018 was a terrific year for Abivax both financially and clinically,
highlighted by a safe cash position and transformative Phase 2a results
in ulcerative colitis and HIV infection with our lead drug-candidate,
ABX464. Last September, we reported impressive top-line
Phase 2a safety and efficacy results of oral once daily
ABX464 during 2 months of induction treatment of ulcerative colitis,”
said Professor Hartmut Ehrlich, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Abivax.
“Earlier this week, we announced the exciting 6-months
interim results of our maintenance study with ABX464 in ulcerative
colitis, ABX-102, which showed an amplification of the
beneficial effects and very good safety profile observed in patients
during the induction study. The recent publication in Nature
Scientific Reports on elucidation of ABX464’s mechanism of
action has further validated our decision to accelerate the development
of this highly differentiated, oral, first-in-class therapeutic
candidate in inflammatory diseases. Regulatory filings to authorize
initiation of Phase 2b testing in UC have already been submitted in
multiple countries.”
“In addition, ABX464’s unique mechanism of action, preclinical and
clinical data suggest a broadly applicable anti-inflammatory effect,
which has prompted the preparation of Phase 2a clinical trials of ABX464
in Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis, to be initiated in the
coming months. We are confident we can build strong shareholder value
with these achievements,” Professor Ehrlich continued. “Furthermore,
an IND for our clinical trial with ABX196 in hepatocellular carcinoma
patients will be submitted shortly to the US FDA. And finally, two lead
compounds have been identified for the prophylaxis and/or treatment for
patients with respiratory syncytial virus infection. Given this exciting
R&D portfolio, the company is clearly prioritizing ABX464 in
inflammatory indications, as well as ABX196, while other programs (e.g.
Ebola) will be put on hold”.
Didier Blondel, Chief Financial Officer of Abivax, said: “We
are thrilled not only with the progress achieved by Abivax in 2018, but
also with the prospects of our lead therapeutic-candidate, ABX464, and
the company moving into 2019. Given ABX464’s novel mechanism of action,
the impressive data together with the fact that it is administered
orally once a day, we believe it has tremendous potential in multiple
indications with important unmet medical need, representing large market
opportunities. In our assessment, the current economic valuation of
ABX464 (net present value, NPV) exceeds Abivax current market
capitalization. We do not intend to raise additional capital via
dilutive equity issuance in the near future.”
2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
Items in the Income Statement
in millions of euros
|
|
FY 2018
|
|
FY 2017
|
|
Variance
|
Total operating income
|
|
0.8
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.4
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
(19.9)
|
|
(14.5)
|
|
(5.4)
|
of which Research and Development costs
|
|
(15.9)
|
|
(10.8)
|
|
(5.1)
|
of which administrative costs and overheads
|
|
(4.0)
|
|
(3.7)
|
|
(0.3)
|
Operating result
|
|
(19.1)
|
|
(14.1)
|
|
(5.0)
|
Financial result
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
0.0
|
|
(0.5)
|
Ordinary result
|
|
(19.6)
|
|
(14.1)
|
|
(5.5)
|
Extraordinary result
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.2
|
|
(0.2)
|
Tax on income
|
|
3.8
|
|
2.7
|
|
1.1
|
Result for the period
|
|
(15.8)
|
|
(11.2)
|
|
(4.6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Operating loss €19.1m (- €5.0m compared to - €14.1m as of December 31,
2017) mainly reflects the increasing investments in R&D (+ €5,1m)
-
Total number of employees at the end of December 2018 was steady at 25
-
R&D expenses amounted to €15.9m, mainly due to the development of
ABX464 in inflammatory indications (69%), as well as investments in
the progressive scaling up of the mRNA splicing platform and library
of small molecules (23%)
-
G&A expenses were at €4.0m in 2018 (20% of total operating costs)
compared to €3.7m (26%) in 2017
-
Revenues, which were comprised mainly of a Research Tax Credit, were
at €3.8m in 2018, compared to €2.7m in 2017
-
The Company’s cash utilization rate during 2018 was €1.5m per month
-
Cash at the end of 2018 was €13.0m, compared to €17.0m at the end of
2017
-
Company is fully funded through Q1 2020, based on the following
assumptions:
-
the assessment of planned R&D needs
-
the €10m second tranche of Kreos Capital, which has been amended
in January 2019, with a drawing bound to the start of Ulcerative
Colitis Phase 2b clinical trial before mid July 2019 (Tranche B).
The €10m first tranche of Kreos Capital loan agreement was drawn
in July 2018 (Tranche A)
-
the exercise of the remaining equity line with Kepler Cheuvreux
for €7m (€9 share price assumption)
-
the 2019 cash in resulting from 2018 Research Tax Credit and 2018
Bpifrance RNPVir milestone, which together are planned at €5m
|
Financial Items from the Balance Sheet
in millions of euros
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
Variance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net financial position
|
|
2.1
|
|
16.8
|
|
(14.7)
|
of which financial fixed assets*
|
|
5.0
|
|
15.0
|
|
(10.0)
|
of which fixed-term deposits (maturing in > 1 year)
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
of which fixed-term deposit (maturing in <1 year)
|
|
5.0
|
|
15.0
|
|
(10.0)
|
of which available cash flow
|
|
8.0
|
|
2.0
|
|
6.0
|
(of which financial debts)
|
|
(10.9)
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
(10.6)
|
Total assets
|
|
54.0
|
|
53.8
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
34.7
|
|
48.2
|
|
(13.6)
|
of which equity capital
|
|
28.7
|
|
43.9
|
|
(15.2)
|
of which conditional advances
|
|
5.9
|
|
4.3
|
|
1.6
|
* Excluding items of the liquidity contract (liquidity and own
shares) and deposits & guarantees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Highlights: Portfolio Update
ABX464 in UC and other inflammatory diseases
In September of 2018, Abivax reported impressive top-line safety and
efficacy data from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled
phase 2a clinical trial ABX464-101 in patients with moderate to severe
UC. In this clinical trial, ABX464 induction treatment was conducted in
32 patients with moderate-to-severe UC, refractory to anti-TNF
monoclonal antibodies or corticosteroids. The final data from this
2-month double-blind placebo controlled clinical study indicated that
oral, once-daily 50mg ABX464 was safe, well-tolerated, and demonstrated
statistically significant efficacy based on both clinical and endoscopic
endpoints in this study. The proportion of subjects achieving clinical
remission was greater in the ABX464 group than in the placebo group
(35.0% vs. 11.1%, p=ns). The difference between ABX464 and placebo
treated patients in colorectal mucosal healing was statistically
significant (50% vs. 11%, p=0.034). Furthermore, the onset of the
therapeutic effect of ABX464 was rapid, with a reduction of the partial
Mayo Score (pMS)1 between ABX464 and placebo being observed
at the first assessment following treatment for two weeks, which became
significant at eight weeks (-3.9 vs. -1.8, p=0.029; likelihood ratio
CHI-square test). Similarly, the difference of the reduction of the
total Mayo Score (tMS)2 after eight weeks was statistically
significant (-4.6 vs. -2.1, p=0.029). For additional details on the
induction study results, please refer to a previous press
release.
At the end of the completed 2-month induction study in 32 patients, 22
of these (15 previously treated with ABX464 and 7 who had received
placebo) opted to enroll in the 12-month open-label maintenance study,
ABX464-102. At month six, 19 of the 22 patients were still in the study,
receiving a once-daily, oral capsule of 50mg ABX464. The 6-month interim
analysis showed that ABX464 continued to have a good safety profile when
administered chronically. The efficacy data as assessed by partial Mayo
Score (pMS)3 show that 12 of 13 patients (92%) who were
originally in the active group during the induction phase are still
improving during the maintenance study with an overall mean reduction of
76% versus baseline during their total of 8 months treatment with
ABX464, including a 36% decrease of pMS during the maintenance phase.
The 6 patients who entered the maintenance study after placebo during
the 2 months induction phase showed a mean decrease of 68% in pMS during
their 6 months of treatment with ABX464.
_______________
1 The partial Mayo Score is composed of
stool frequency, rectal bleedings and the physician’s global assessment
of disease severity
2 The total Mayo Score is composed
of the 3 parametrs listed above, plus mucosal appearance at endoscopy
Importantly, the reduction in pMS was correlated with a major reduction
of fecal calprotectin, the most widely used biomarker in UC. During the
maintenance study at month 6, fecal calprotectin was reduced by an
overall of 98% versus baseline in patients on ABX464 during induction
(68% after 2 months induction and 30% during maintenance), and by 91% in
former placebo patients. Importantly, the mean fecal calprotectin levels
in the 2 groups decreased to 86 and 54 ug/g respectively, and thus very
close to normal values, which are in the range of up to 50 ug/g for
individuals with no IBD, between 50 and 200 ug/g for borderline cases,
and above 200 ug/g for patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).
The inflammatory disease space represents an area of high unmet medical
need, and a corresponding substantial market opportunity. It is
estimated that nearly 1 million patients with ulcerative colitis live in
the US, 650,000 in Europe, and over 2.7 million globally, representing a
potential market opportunity of up to $5.5 billion annually, based on
2017 pharmaceutical sales in this sector. For IBD (UC and Crohn’s
disease), pharmaceutical sales during this same period are estimated to
have reached $15 billion. The market potential for the full range of
inflammatory conditions (including neuro-inflammatory diseases) is
currently estimated to be in excess of $70 billion, a market and patient
population that the Company believes could benefit from ABX464.
ABX464 clinical development in HIV
In June of 2018, Abivax communicated top-line data from ABX464-005, a
Phase 2a study in HIV infected patients that evaluated whether ABX464
could reduce the HIV reservoir in blood and in rectal tissue of these
fully suppressed HIV patients. ABX464-005 showed that ABX464 reduced
HIV-viral reservoirs in the blood as well as in rectal tissue. Abivax
currently plans to advance this promising therapeutic candidate into
Phase 2 testing for HIV (reduction of viral reservoir and inflammation)
based on access to third party funding.
ABX196 – a clinical stage immune enhancer for oncology based on iNKT
regulation
ABX196 is a synthetic agonist (glycolipid) of iNKT (invariant Natural
Killer T) cells, in a liposomal formulation. Preclinical development of
ABX196 has shown its capacity to turn tumors that are non-responsive to
checkpoint inhibitors into responsive tumors and the molecule previously
underwent Phase 1 clinical testing as a potential adjuvant in healthy
volunteers. Abivax is planning to start a proof-of-concept clinical
study in hepato-cellular cancer in Q2 2019 in the US.
Novel antiviral molecules with potential to treat RSV, Influenza and
Dengue discovered
Abivax’s screenings of its targeted library of small antiviral molecules
have generated positive hits with potential for Respiratory Syncytial
Viral (RSV), Influenza and Dengue indications. As part of its long-term
collaboration with EVOTEC, two lead molecules targeting RSV have been
identified and are in the lead optimisation phase. They will
advance into pre-clinical proof of concept testing in H2 2019. Molecules
for Influenza and Dengue are currently in the lead identification phase.
Kreos Capital up to €20m debt financing agreement in July 2018
On July 25, 2018, Abivax completed up to €20m debt financing agreement
with Kreos Capital. This financing comprises two tranches of €10m each
(€8m straight bonds and €2m convertible bonds), with the first €10m
tranche fully drawn in July 2018 (Tranche A), and the second €10m
tranche amended in January 2019 with a drawing bound to the start of
Ulcerative Colitis Phase 2b clinical trial before mid July 2019 (Tranche
B).
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
-
Tuesday April 30, 2019 : Publication and Release of the 2018
Annual Financial Report
-
Friday June 7, 2019 : Annual Shareholders Meeting
-
Thursday September 19, 2019 : Publication of Financial
Statements as of June 30, 2019
-
Friday September 27, 2019 : Publication and Release of
2019 Half Year Report
UPCOMING EVENTS:
-
BIO Europe SPRING – March 25 -27, 2019
-
Digestive Disease Week (DDW) – May 18-21, 2019
WEBCAST PRESENTATION
Abivax senior management will host a webcast and teleconference
Thursday, March 14 at 2:00 pm CET (Paris time) / 9am ET (NYC time), to
discuss 2018 financial results, clinical results, and address questions.
Attendees can participate by weblink (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/neya9py8)
or connect by phone using the following coordinates:
Telephone conference
Dial in details, Participants:
Confirmation Code: 8987717
|
Belgium
|
|
|
080040905
|
Belgium, Brussels
|
|
|
+32 (0) 1039 1206
|
China
|
|
|
8008709889
|
France
|
|
|
0805101655
|
France, Paris
|
|
|
+33 (0) 17 07 32 727
|
Germany
|
|
|
08000007416
|
Germany, Frankfurt
|
|
|
+49 (0) 6922 224 910
|
Japan
|
|
|
00531121573
|
Japan, Tokyo
|
|
|
+81 (0) 345 795 720
|
Netherlands
|
|
|
08000234603
|
Netherlands, Amsterdam
|
|
|
+31 (0) 2071 573 66
|
United Kingdom
|
|
|
08003767425
|
United Kingdom
|
|
|
+44 (0) 8444 933 857
|
United States
|
|
|
18668692321
|
United States, New York
|
|
|
+1 917 7200 178
About Abivax (www.abivax.com)
Abivax is mobilizing the body’s natural immune machinery to treat
patients with inflammatory/autoimmune diseases, viral diseases and
cancer. A clinical-stage company, Abivax leverages its
anti-inflammatory/antiviral and immune enhancing platforms to optimize
candidates to treat inflammatory diseases, HIV and liver cancer. Abivax
is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 – Mnémo: ABVX).
More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com/en.
DISCLAIMER
This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and
estimates with respect to certain of the Company's programs. Although
the Company believes that its forward-looking statements, forecasts and
estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors that have been deemed reasonable,
such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are subject to
a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking
statements, forecasts and estimates. A description of these risks,
contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by
the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to
its legal obligations including its registration document (Document de
Référence). Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and
estimates are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements. ABIVAX disclaims any obligation to update these
forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any
subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required
by law.
This press release is for information purposes only, and the information
contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the
solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the
Company in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, it does
not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has
no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or
specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients
as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions
expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution
of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions.
Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform
themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
