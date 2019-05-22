Abivax : Delivered Oral Presentation at Leading US International Gastroenterology Conference on ABX464 Phase 2a Nine-month Maintenance Data Demonstrating Long Term Efficacy and Safety in Ulcerative Colitis

Regulatory News:
Abivax (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX), a
clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to
develop treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases, and
cancer, yesterday presented nine-month interim data from ABX464-102, the
one year open-label maintenance study in patients with moderate to
severe ulcerative colitis (UC), at the annual Digestive Disease Week
(DDW) conference in San Diego, CA, USA.
Prof. Dr. Severine Vermeire, M.D., Ph.D., Head of the IBD Center at
the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, former President of the
European Crohn’s and Colitis Organization and Principal Investigator of
the study, said: “The ABX464-102 study continues to provide
evidence of a robust and consistent efficacy signal in ulcerative
colitis patients undergoing ABX464 treatment across all clinical
endpoints, and also according to evaluated biomarkers such as fecal
calprotectin levels. These six and now nine-months interim results from
the maintenance study are very promising and we fully endorse the
further development of this exciting new oral compound, both in
ulcerative colitis as well as in other inflammatory diseases.”
Prof. Dr. William Sandborn, M.D., Director of the Inflammatory
Bowel Disease (IBD) Center at University of California (UC) San Diego
Health, and Chief, Division of Gastroenterology at UC San Diego School
of Medicine, said: “Only two-thirds of patients respond to
currently available treatments, including biologics, and half of the
responders stop responding after six to twelve months, so there is a
large unmet need for effective ulcerative colitis therapies. This is a
debilitating disease that greatly affects patients’ quality of life and
requires expensive and cumbersome therapies. The innovative mechanism of
action of ABX464 and data from this trial represent a promising new
potential approach to the treatment of ulcerative colitis that could
deliver these patients an easily administered, oral, long-term
therapeutic management option.”
ABX464-101 induction study results demonstrated rapid onset of
efficacy and improvement in clinical remission rate
The Phase 2a induction study ABX464-101 was a randomized, double-blind,
placebo-controlled Phase 2a induction study evaluating the safety and
efficacy of ABX464 50 mg given orally, once-daily for two months in
subjects with moderate-to-severe active ulcerative colitis who have
failed immunomodulators, anti-TNFα, vedolizumab and/or corticosteroids.
The study was conducted at 15 centers in six European countries.
Twenty-nine of the 32 recruited patients, randomized 2:1 to receive
ABX464 as a once daily, oral tablet or placebo, completed the study per
protocol.
The results of this study were reported in September 2018 and showed a
rapid onset of efficacy within 2 weeks after initiation of treatment. At
the end of the 8 weeks induction treatment, clinical remission was
observed in 35% of the ABX464 treated patients (placebo: 11%) and
mucosal healing in 50% (placebo: 11%, p = 0.03) (link
to Abivax press release from September 4, 2018).
In four countries (Belgium, Poland, Hungary and Czech Republic),
patients who completed the ABX464-101 study had the option to roll over
into a 12-Month open-label extension study, ABX464-102, in which 22
patients were enrolled. Six-Month interim data from ABX464-102 presented
at the ECCO (European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation) annual
conference in March 2019 showed that 19 of 22 patients were still on
study, and similar to the induction study ABX464-101, ABX464 was safe
and well tolerated. Partial Mayo Score continued to decrease and fecal
calprotectin levels went down to values approaching normal levels (link
to Abivax press release from March 11, 2019).
Nine-month ABX464-102 maintenance study results presented yesterday
confirmed durability of safety and efficacy of ABX464
After nine months of open-label treatment with ABX464, all 19 patients
remain in the study, for whom the interim data were presented yesterday
at DDW. Of these 19 patients, 18 demonstrated a sustained clinical
response:
-
7 patients (6 initially on ABX464, 1 initially on placebo) were in
clinical remission at the end of the eight-week induction phase. After
2 months maintenance, post-induction, clinical remission was confirmed
in all 7 patients and they all continued to have at least a clinical
response at month 9 (clinical remission not assessed due to the lack
of endoscopy). Endoscopy for the assessment of remission status is
planned at month 12.
-
12 patients (7 initially on ABX464, 5 initially on placebo) were not
in clinical remission at the end of the eight-week induction phase but
6 of them had clinical response at that time point. After 2 months
maintenance, 6 patients had endoscopic improvement. At Month 9, 11
patients showed at least a clinical response. Endoscopy is planned at
Month 12.
Levels of fecal calprotectin, the biological marker for Inflammatory
Bowel Disease (IBD), sharply decreased from a median of 1044µg/g at
baseline of the induction study to 24µg/g at nine months of the
maintenance study, reaching normal levels in healthy individuals
(<50µg/g), which is indicative of mucosal healing.
The initial 12 months maintenance study has now been approved by all
concerned regulatory authorities and ethics committees to be extended
for a second year.
Dr. Jean-Marc Steens, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Abivax said: “The
results from the eight weeks induction study, reported in September
2018, exceeded our expectations given the statistically significant and
robust efficacy observed in this phase 2a study in patients refractory
to available therapies, including anti-TNF monoclonal antibodies. The
safety and durability of the effect at this nine months interim analyses
of the open label maintenance study further confirm our hypothesis that
ABX464’s novel mechanism of action would result in potent and durable
anti-inflammatory responses in these patients. We look forward to
developing and potentially marketing ABX464 as a well-tolerated oral
treatment for this large patient population with high unmet medical
need."
About ABX464
ABX464 was shown to target the cap binding complex (CBC), which is a
novel mechanism of action for anti-inflammatory drugs. By binding to the
CBC, ABX464 reinforces the biological functions of this complex in
cellular RNA biogenesis including splicing. ABX464 enhances the
expression and selective splicing of a single long non-coding RNA to
generate the anti-inflammatory miR-124, which acts by downregulating
proinflammatory cyto- and chemokines like TNF-α, Il-6 and MCP-1, thereby
putting a brake on inflammation. A seven- to ten-fold increase of miR124
was observed in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs), and in
colorectal biopsies of UC patients treated with ABX464.
ABX464 in Ulcerative Colitis
The new Phase 2b trial (link
to ClinicalTrials.gov) is a randomized, double-blind,
placebo-controlled, dose-ranging study in 232 UC patients that will have
four arms: three escalating doses of once-daily oral ABX464 (25 mg/day,
50 mg/day and 100 mg/day) and placebo. The study will be conducted in up
to 150 study sites in more than 15 countries under the leadership of its
steering committee (Prof. Severine Vermeire, M.D., Ph.D., Prof. Herbert
Tilg, M.D. Ph.D., Prof. Xavier Hebuterne, M.D., Ph.D., and Prof. William
Sandborn, M.D.), and includes an eight week induction phase followed by
an open-label maintenance study with ABX464. The primary endpoint is
reduction in modified Mayo Score at 8 weeks, and secondary endpoints
will include clinical remission, endoscopic improvement and biomarker
fecal calprotectin. Full regulatory and ethics approvals have already
been granted in Canada, with first patient enrollment expected in Q2 of
this year and top-level results expected around the end of 2020.
ABX464 in other Inflammatory Diseases
Based on mechanistic, pre-clinical and clinical data from studies with
ABX464 suggesting its broad therapeutic applicability in inflammatory
indications, Abivax is also preparing two additional international phase
2a clinical studies of ABX464 in rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s
disease, in 60 and 30 patients respectively. Study planning is well
advanced for rheumatoid arthritis, with first patient enrollment
scheduled in Q2, 2019 (link
to ClinicalTrials.gov).
The inflammatory disease space represents an area of high unmet medical
need, and a corresponding substantial market opportunity. It is
estimated that nearly 1 million patients with ulcerative colitis live in
the US, 650,000 in Europe, and over 2.7 million patients globally,
representing a potential market opportunity of up to $5.5 billion
annually, based on 2017 pharmaceutical sales in this sector. For IBD (UC
and Crohn’s disease), pharmaceutical sales during this same period are
estimated to have reached $15 billion1. The market potential
for the full range of inflammatory conditions (including
neuro-inflammatory diseases) is currently estimated to be in excess of
$70 billion, a market and patient population that the Company believes
could benefit from ABX464.
CALENDAR OF UPCOMING EVENTS:
-
October 19-23, 2019: Planned presentation of 12-months maintenance
data with ABX464 in UC (including endoscopy) at the annual United
European Gastroenterology (UEG) week in Barcelona, Spain
About ABIVAX (www.abivax.com)
ABIVAX is mobilizing the body’s natural immune machinery to treat
patients with viral infections, autoimmune diseases and cancer. A
clinical-stage company, ABIVAX leverages its antiviral and immune
enhancing platforms to optimize candidates to treat ulcerative colitis
and other inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and liver cancer. ABIVAX
is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 – Mnémo: ABVX).
More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com/en.
1 Source: Gobal Data
