Abivax First-Half 2018 Financial Results and Operations Update

Abivax (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX), an innovative
biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop treatments
for inflammatory/autoimmune diseases and cancer, as well as functional
cure for HIV, today announced its 2018 half-year financial results, as
of June 30, 2018, and provided an update on its product pipeline
progress. The financial statements for the first half of 2018, approved
by the Company’s Board of Directors on Sept. 27, 2018, have been audited
and the certification report is being prepared by the Company’s external
auditors.
“The first half of 2018 has been terrific for Abivax, with excellent
financial data and transformative Phase 2a results in ulcerative colitis
and HIV infection with our lead drug-candidate, ABX464. Four weeks ago,
we reported impressive top-line safety and efficacy Phase 2a results of
oral once daily ABX464 in patients with ulcerative colitis,” said Professor
Hartmut Ehrlich, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Abivax. “Further
elucidation of the mechanism of action of ABX464 has increased our
confidence towards accelerating development of this highly
differentiated first-in-class therapeutic candidate into Phase 2b trials
for both UC and HIV. In addition, because its unique mechanism of action
and the preclinical and clinical data we have gathered suggest a broad
anti-inflammatory effect, we are now preparing the initiation of Phase
2a clinical trials of ABX464 in Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis
early next year. In addition, our phase 1/2 clinical trial with ABX196
in hepatocellular carcinoma is scheduled to start in the coming months,
and several exciting new molecules are moving from discovery into
preclinical testing for severe viral infections like respiratory
syncytial virus, influenza and dengue fever. Of course, Abivax may
prioritise some of these indications based on medical needs, market
opportunities and upcoming additional data.”
Didier Blondel, Chief Financial Officer of Abivax, added: “We
are very excited about the prospects of ABX464 and the company. Given
its mechanism of action, preclinical and clinical results and the fact
that it is administered orally once a day, ABX464 is opening up to
various potential indications with large unmet medical needs and broad
market opportunities. Because of the scale of the development program
justified by ABX464’s potential, Abivax is pursuing a partnering
strategy in order to leverage the resources and the industrial
development infrastructure and competencies of a partner. In our
assessment, ABX464’ s current economic valuation (net present value,
NPV) already exceeds Abivax’ current market capitalization: Therefore,
and given Abivax’s current market capitalization, we do not intent to
raise dilutive equity in the near future.”
FIRST HALF 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
Items in the Income Statement
in thousands of euros
|
|
H1 2018
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
Change
|
Total operating income
|
|
492
|
|
4
|
|
488
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
(9 058)
|
|
(7 410)
|
|
(1 648)
|
of which Research and Development costs
|
|
(7 061)
|
|
(5 729)
|
|
(1 332)
|
of which administrative costs and overheads
|
|
(1 996)
|
|
(1 681)
|
|
(315)
|
Operating result
|
|
(8 565)
|
|
(7 406)
|
|
(1 159)
|
Financial result
|
|
27
|
|
33
|
|
(6)
|
Ordinary result
|
|
(8 538)
|
|
(7 373)
|
|
(1 165)
|
Extraordinary result
|
|
(59)
|
|
173
|
|
(232)
|
Tax on income
|
|
1352
|
|
1 651
|
|
(299)
|
Result for the period
|
|
(7 245)
|
|
(5 549)
|
|
(1 696)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Operating loss €7.2m (+€1.7m compared with €5.5m as of June 30, 2017)
mainly reflects the increasing investment in development of ABX464 in
inflammatory and HIV clinical indications (+€1.5m), as well as the
progressive scaling up of the mRNA splicing platform and library of
small molecules (+€0.7m).
-
Total headcount at the end of June 2018 was flat at 24.
-
R&D expenses amounted to €7.1m, mainly due to ABX464 development costs
(64%) and the mRNA splicing research platform investment (29%).
-
G&A expenses were at €2.0m in H1 2018 (22% of total operating costs)
compared to €1.7m (23%) in H1 2017.
-
Revenues, which were comprised mainly of a Research Tax Credit, were
at €2.0m in H1 2018, compared to €1.9m in H1 2017.
-
The Company’s cash utilization rate during H1 2018 was €1.6m per month.
-
Cash at the end of June 2018 was €7.6m, compared to €17.0m at the end
of 2017.
-
Company is fully funded through Q4 2019, based on the assessment of
planned R&D needs, and the €10m first tranche of Kreos Capital loan
agreement in July 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Items from the Balance Sheet
in thousands of euros
|
|
06/30/2018
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net financial position
|
|
7 579
|
|
16 862
|
|
(9 283)
|
of which financial fixed assets*
|
|
5 000
|
|
15 000
|
|
(10 000)
|
of which fixed-term deposits (maturing in > 1 year)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
of which fixed-term deposit (maturing in <1 year)
|
|
5 000
|
|
15 000
|
|
(10 000)
|
of which available cash flow
|
|
2 579
|
|
2 032
|
|
547
|
(of which financial debts)
|
|
0
|
|
(170)
|
|
170
|
Total assets
|
|
46 045
|
|
53 815
|
|
(7 770)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
41 086
|
|
48 180
|
|
(7 094)
|
of which equity capital
|
|
36 071
|
|
43 916
|
|
(7 215)
|
of which conditional advances
|
|
4 385
|
|
4 264
|
|
121
* Excluding items of the liquidity contract (liquidity and own shares)
and deposits & guarantees
Operating Highlights: Portfolio Update
ABX464 in UC and other inflammatory diseases
In early September, Abivax reported impressive top-line safety and
efficacy data from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled
phase 2a clinical trial ABX464-101 in patients moderate to severe UC. In
this clinical study, the efficacy of ABX464 on both clinical and
endoscopic endpoints was already statistically significant different
from placebo, which is indicative of a substantial therapeutic effect of
the drug candidate. The onset of efficacy was rapid, with a 3.2 fold
improvement in clinical remission rate and 4.5 fold in mucosal healing
compared to placebo. The convenient once-a-day oral 50 mg regimen was
safe and well tolerated in this chronic and severely debilitating
disease. The clinically meaningful efficacy was judged by opinion
leaders advising Abivax as indicative of a substantial therapeutic
effect. With a first-in-class mechanism of action, i.e. an up-regulation
of the anti-inflammatory microRNA miR124, ABX464 is ready to move into
Phase 2b clinical trials, scheduled to start in Q1, 2019, as well as
into phase 2a studies in Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis at
around the same time.
The inflammatory disease space represents an area of highly unmet
medical need, and a corresponding substantial market opportunity. It is
estimated that nearly 1 million patients with ulcerative colitis live in
the US, 650,000 in Europe, and over 2.7 million globally, representing a
potential market opportunity of up to $5.5 billion, based on 2017
pharmaceutical sales in this sector. In combination with Crohn’s
disease, pharmaceutical sales during this same period are estimated to
have reached $15 billion. The market potential for the full range of
inflammatory conditions treated with anti-TNF monoclonal antibodies,
including rheumatoid arthritis, represents over $30 billion, a market
and patient population that the Company expects will benefit from ABX464.
ABX464 clinical development in HIV
In June of this year, Abivax communicated top-line data from ABX464-005,
a phase 2a study in HIV infected patients that measured whether ABX464
could reduce the HIV reservoir in blood and in rectal tissue of these
fully suppressed HIV patients. ABX464-005 showed that ABX464 reduced
HIV-viral reservoirs in the blood as well as in rectal tissue and,
therefore, Abivax will also advance the promising therapeutic candidate
into phase 2b testing for HIV in H1 2019.
HIV still presents a significant burden to the quality of life of
patients. Even with the availability of antiretrovirals, patients are
still required to medicate daily for life, and risk the rebound of viral
load with missed dosing because of the presence of the latent HIV
reservoir. A functional cure for this disease is critical, and the
market opportunity for such a functional cure capable of reducing the
viral reservoir represents about $22 billion.
ABX196 – a clinical stage immune enhancer for oncology based on iNKT
regulation
ABX196 is a synthetic agonist (glycolipid) of iNKT (invariant Natural
Killer T) cells, in a liposomal formulation, that is ready to begin
Phase 1/2 clinical proof of concept studies. Preclinical development of
ABX196 has shown its capacity to turn tumors that are non-responsive to
checkpoint inhibitors into responsive tumors and the molecule previously
underwent successful Phase 1 clinical testing. Abivax is planning start
a proof-of-concept clinical study in hepato-cellular cancer in Q1 2019.
At the same time, Abivax is seeking an external partner for the
development of this molecule the immune-oncology field, which is not a
core focus for the company.
Novel antiviral molecules with potential to treat RSV, Influenza and
Dengue discovered
Abivax screenings of its targeted library of small antiviral molecules
have generated positive hits with potential for Respiratory Syncytial
Viral (RSV), Influenza and Dengue indications. As part of its long-term
collaboration with EVOTEC, lead molecules targeting RSV are in lead
optimisation and will advance into preclinical proof of concept testing
in H1 2019. Molecules for Dengue are currently in lead identification
across the four subtypes of the virus and will advance into lead
optimization in H2 2019. Molecules for influenza are currently in the
hit optimization phase.
Kreos Capital up to €20m debt financing agreement in July 2018
On July 25, 2018 Abivax completed an up to €20m debt financing agreement
with Kreos Capital.
This financing comprises two tranches of €10m each (€8m straight bonds
and €2m convertible bonds), with the first tranche fully drawn in July
2018, extending cash runway (including phase 2b for UC and HIV, phase 2a
for Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis and phase 1/2 with ABX196
in hepatocellular carcinoma) until Q4 2019.
FINANCIAL CALENDAR – UPCOMING EVENTS:
-
During late October/early November, Abivax will hold a global investor
webcast in association with a detailed R&D update
About ABIVAX (www.abivax.com)
ABIVAX is mobilizing the body’s natural immune machinery to treat
patients with viral infections, autoimmune diseases and cancer. A
clinical-stage company, ABIVAX leverages its antiviral and immune
enhancing platforms to optimize candidates to cure HIV and treat
inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as liver cancer. ABIVAX is listed
on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 – Mnémo: ABVX). More
information on the company is available at www.abivax.com/en.
