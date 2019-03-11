Abivax : Presents Impressive New Phase 2a ABX464 Ulcerative Colitis 6-Months Maintenance Study Data in Oral Plenary Session at Annual Congress of European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO)

Regulatory News:
Abivax (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX), a
clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the immune system to
develop novel treatments for patients with inflammatory/autoimmune
diseases, viral diseases and cancer, delivered an oral plenary
presentation at the 14th Congress of European Crohn’s and
Colitis Organisation (ECCO) in Copenhagen, Denmark on March 8, 2019. The
presentation, given by Dr. Jean-Marc Steens, M.D., Chief Medical
Officer of Abivax, showed that the magnitude of ABX464’s effects
continued to increase during the first six months of the ongoing
12-month open-label, roll-over “maintenance” extension study,
ABX464-102. This maintenance study was initiated upon completion of
ABX464-101, a phase 2a induction placebo-controlled study of ABX464 for
the treatment of patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis
(UC).
Dr. Steens commented: “Ulcerative colitis is a debilitating
chronic disease that is currently severely under addressed by marketed
drugs like biological anti-TNF and steroid therapeutics. The impressive
results from the induction phase, coupled with the increasing magnitude
and durability of effect shown in the maintenance study, suggest oral
once-daily ABX464 could represent a substantial improvement to available
treatment options for patients suffering from ulcerative colitis.
Furthermore, the differentiated mechanism of ABX464 may well be
complementary to existing anti-TNF and steroid therapies. These data
have also convinced the study’s DSMB to recommend an additional 12-month
extension to the study, increasing the total maintenance to 24
months.”
Abivax will also be hosting a webcast to discuss these data as well as
2018 financial results on Thursday, March 14. The live and recorded
webcast can be accessed via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/neya9py8.
Audio of this webcast can also be accessed via international
dial-in, included at the end of this release.
Prof. Séverine Vermeire, M.D., Ph.D., Department of
Gastroenterology - University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, past President
of ECCO and Principal Investigator of the study commented: “We are
extremely encouraged by the ABX464 6-month maintenance study data. These
interim results and ABX464 novel mode of action further support the
potentially important role of this oral drug to treat a disease for
which there continues to be a broad unmet medical need. We look forward
to developing this drug candidate further in the ongoing extension study
as well as in the upcoming Phase 2b study, for which clinical trial
applications have already been submitted in the first countries.”
At the end of the completed 2-month induction study in 32 patients, 22
of these (15 previously treated with ABX464 and 7 who had received
placebo) opted to enroll in the 12-month open-label maintenance study,
ABX464-102. At month six, 19 of the 22 patients were still in the study,
receiving a once-daily, oral capsule of 50mg ABX464. The 6-month interim
analysis showed that ABX464 continued to have a good safety profile when
administered chronically.
The efficacy data as assessed by partial Mayo Score (pMS)1
show that 12 of 13 patients (92%) who were originally in the active
group during the induction phase are still improving during the
maintenance study with an overall mean reduction of 76% versus baseline
during their total of 8 months treatment with ABX464, including a 36%
decrease of pMS during the maintenance phase. The 6 patients who entered
the maintenance study after placebo during the 2 months induction phase
saw a mean decrease of 68% in pMS during their 6 months of treatment
with ABX464.
Importantly, the reduction in pMS was correlated with a major reduction
of fecal calprotectin, the most widely used biomarker in UC. During the
maintenance study at month 6, fecal calprotectin was reduced by an
overall of 98% versus baseline in patients on ABX464 during induction
(68% after 2 months induction and 30% during maintenance), and by 91% in
former placebo patients. Importantly, the mean fecal calprotectin levels
in the 2 groups decreased to 86 and 54 ug/g respectively, and thus very
close to normal values, which are in the range of up to 50 ug/g for
individuals with no IBD, between 50 and 200 ug/g for borderline cases,
and above 200 ug/g for patients with IBD.
In the Phase 2a ABX464-101 study, ABX464 induction treatment was
conducted in 32 patients with moderate-to-severe UC, refractory to
anti-TNF monoclonal antibodies or corticosteroids. The final data from
this 2-month double-blind placebo controlled clinical study indicated
that oral, once-daily 50mg ABX464 was safe, well-tolerated, and
demonstrated statistically significant efficacy based on both clinical
and endoscopic endpoints in this study. The proportion of subjects
achieving clinical remission was greater in the ABX464 group than in the
placebo group (35.0% vs. 11.1%, p=ns). The difference between ABX464 and
placebo treated patients in colorectal mucosal healing was statistically
significant (50% vs. 11%, p=0.034). Furthermore, the onset of the
therapeutic effect of ABX464 was rapid, with a reduction of the pMS
between ABX464 and placebo being observed at the first assessment
following treatment for two weeks, which became significant at eight
weeks (-3.9 vs. -1.8, p=0.029; likelihood ratio CHI-square test).
Similarly, the difference of the reduction of the total Mayo Score (tMS)2
after eight weeks was statistically significant (-4.6 vs. -2.1,
p=0.029). For additional details on the induction study results, please
refer to a previous press release: https://abivax.gcs-web.com/static-files/92ad8dc5-11c9-44ff-8fbc-bdc337035650
“Given the increasing efficacy and continued safety of ABX464 during
the maintenance study, these data are a big step forward in the
development of this exciting molecule,” said Prof. Hartmut J.
Ehrlich, MD, Chief Executive Officer at Abivax, and he continued, “Moreover,
our research suggests that ABX464’s observed anti-inflammatory effects
may also extend into other inflammatory diseases with high unmet medical
need, like Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis, the clinical
investigation of which will be initiated shortly. In addition, ABX464 is
in proof-of-concept pre-clinical models for psoriasis, multiple
sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease which, if positive, will pave the way
into additional clinical trials as well.”
ABX464 has a newly-elucidated anti-inflammatory mechanism of action.
This was recently published in Nature Scientific Reports (Weblink:
www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-37813-y)
and confirms that ABX464 dampens inflammation by upregulating
the selective splicing of a long non-coding mRNA, the splicing products,
which include high concentrations of miR-124, a natural, endogeneous
microRNA with potent anti-inflammatory properties.
Based on the very encouraging data from study ABX464-101, Abivax has
already submitted clinical trial applications in the first countries
(France, Canada, Italy and Slovakia) to initiate a phase 2b clinical
trial in 232 UC patients, and is preparing phase 2a proof-of-concept
studies to treat Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis patients.
About Ulcerative Colitis
Ulcerative colitis is a
debilitating inflammatory bowel disease in adults and children, with
limited therapeutic management options for many patients who are not
responding to or loosing their responsiveness to current therapies. It
is estimated that close to 1 million patients with ulcerative colitis
live in the United States, 650,000 in the EU and >2.7 million globally3.
Pharmaceutical sales for this disease in the major global markets are
estimated to be around $5.5 billion in 2017. For IBD (inflammatory bowel
disease), which includes both ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease,
the sales in the major global markets are estimated to be around $15
billion for the same period. The financial potential of treatments in
the anti-inflammatory space are exemplified by anti-TNF monoclonal
antibodies (Humira, Remicade, Simponi) with estimated global annual
sales of > $30 billion, including at least $2.5 billion for ulcerative
colitis.
About ECCO
The European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation
(ECCO), founded in 2001 to improve the care of patients with
inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in Europe, is now the largest forum for
specialists in IBD in the world. It is a non-profit association, which
successfully expanded from an organisation comprising 14 Country Members
to an association assembling 36 member states of the Council of Europe
and facilitating collaborations beyond Europe's borders. In 2009, ECCO
introduced individual membership allowing anyone around the globe
interested in IBD to both benefit from its programmes and services and
to join us ECCO’s mission.
About Abivax (www.abivax.com)
Abivax
is mobilizing the body’s natural immune machinery to treat patients with
inflammatory/autoimmune diseases, viral diseases and cancer. A
clinical-stage company, Abivax leverages its anti-inflammatory/antiviral
and immune enhancing platforms to optimize candidates to treat
inflammatory diseases, HIV and liver cancer. Abivax is listed on
Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 – Mnémo: ABVX). More
information on the company is available at www.abivax.com/en.
1 The partial Mayo Score is composed of stool frequency,
rectal bleedings and the physician’s global assessment of disease
severity
2 The total Mayo Score is composed of the 3
parametrs listed above, plus mucosal appearance at endoscopy
3
Company estimate based on Global Data
