Abivax : to Present Latest Clinical and Mechanism of Action Data on its Lead Compound ABX464 at Two Upcoming Conferences

Abivax (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX), a
clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the immune system to
develop novel treatments for patients with inflammatory/autoimmune
diseases, viral infections and cancer, today announced it will present
its exciting clinical and mechanism of action data on a potential novel
first-in-class approach to treating inflammatory diseases and HIV at two
important upcoming conferences.
“We are very much looking forward to sharing with the scientific and
investment communities further details on ABX464’s mode of action and
broad therapeutic potential,” said Prof. Hartmut J
Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of Abivax. “Our work on elucidating the
mechanism of ABX464, initially shown to be the first treatment to reduce
HIV reservoir in the blood and gut tissue of well-controlled HIV
patients, revealed that this special molecule also exerts potent
anti-inflammatory effects in patients. This discovery led us pursue a
broad range of inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis,
Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and
potentially other inflammatory diseases. In short, we believe ABX464
represents a truly exciting new first-in-class approach to treating
inflammatory diseases that may make a major impact on patients’ quality
of life.”
Today Prof. Jamal Tazi, Ph.D., VP Research at Abivax and Head of the
Collaborative Abivax-CNRS Laboratory, will give a lecture at the 2019 Bermuda
Principles – Impact on RNA Processing & Disease conference on
new data on lead drug candidate ABX464, some of which was recently
published in Nature Scientific Reports1. The
research characterizes ABX464’s mechanism, showing that it selectively
splices a long non-coding RNA (lncRNA 0599-205), thereby upregulating
the anti-inflammatory microRNA miR-124. ABX464 also splices viral HIV
RNA, but not endogenous cellular RNA in humans. These findings explain
Phase 2 clinical and preclinical efficacy data showing that ABX464 may
have broad potential to treat inflammatory diseases as well as HIV
infection.
Next Monday, Prof. Hartmut J Ehrlich, MD, CEO of Abivax, will present to
investors and potential partners the rationale for expanding from HIV
testing into ulcerative colitis (UC) as well as analyses of recent
clinical data from a successful Phase 2a trial in UC patients, at the
12th European Life Sciences CEO Forum in Zurich. In addition,
during the conference, Dr Ehrlich has been invited to participate in
panel discussion with leading investors and pharmaceutical executives
entitled: Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases.
_______________
1https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-37813-y
ABX464 is a first-in-class small molecule for oral administration that
has been tested in Phase 2a clinical trials for ulcerative colitis (UC)
and HIV infection. In the proof-of-concept clinical trial in UC
patients, ABX464 statistically significantly improved UC signs and
symptoms on both clinical and endoscopic endpoints, achieving a clear
and clinically meaningful magnitude of effect. Based on these
ground-breaking data, Abivax is currently submitting the regulatory
documents for a phase 2b clinical trial in 232 ulcerative colitis
patients, and will initiate the regulatory submissions for phase 2a
proof-of-concept studies for two additional inflammatory indications,
Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis during the coming weeks.
Presentation details:
|
Event:
|
|
Bermuda
Principles – Impact on RNA Processing & Disease
|
|
|
Time/location: Friday, Feb 22 2019, 11:50-13:30 local time,
Track Therapeutics, Fairmont
|
|
|
Southampton, Bermuda
|
|
|
Title: Both anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties of
novel drug candidate ABX464 are
|
|
|
mediated by modulation of RNA splicing
|
Event:
|
|
European
Life Sciences CEO Forum
|
|
|
Time/location: Monday, Feb 25 2019, 12:30-13:15, Room
Panorama A, Zurich Hilton Airport
|
|
|
Hotel (Switzerland)
|
|
|
Title: Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases
|
|
|
Time/location: Monday, Feb 25 2019, 14:15-14:30, Room
Panorama C, Zurich Hilton Airport
|
|
|
Hotel (Switzerland)
|
|
|
Title: Abivax Company Presentation
About ABIVAX (www.abivax.com)
ABIVAX is mobilizing the body’s natural immune machinery to treat
patients with viral infections, autoimmune diseases and cancer. A
clinical-stage company, ABIVAX leverages its antiviral and immune
enhancing platforms to optimize candidates to cure HIV and treat
inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as liver cancer. ABIVAX is listed
on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 – Mnémo: ABVX). More
information on the company is available at www.abivax.com/en.
