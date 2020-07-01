AbleDocs Inc. : and axes4 GmbH Announce Merger to Become the Worldwide Leader in Document Accessibility Products and Services

AbleDocs Inc. the leading PDF accessibility service provider, and axes4 GmbH, the preeminent developer of leading-edge PDF/UA compliant software today announce their merger to become the worldwide leader in PDF accessibility products and services.

The deal combines the joint brain trust of recognized global accessibility leaders under one roof with the goal of continuing to provide unparalleled document accessibility services and industry leading PDF/UA compliant software offerings.

With a long-standing record of joint collaboration, both companies’ founders and leadership teams couldn’t be more excited to leverage each other’s capabilities to offer their existing and new clients the best in PDF/UA products and services.

“axes4 has consistently set the benchmark of excellence in developing PDF/UA compliant products for testing and creating accessible PDFs, and this merger will expand our product and service footprint globally,” said AbleDocs’ President, Adam Spencer. “With their amazing team and cutting-edge technology for PDF/UA compliant software, they are the ideal partner for AbleDocs. With our combined effort, we can drive the creation of next-generation PDF accessibility services and solutions,” said Vice-President (EUROPE), Jens Bjerre Kirkegaard.

“axes4, the leading PDF accessibility software company in Europe, and AbleDocs as the globally leading PDF accessibility remediation company, this is a perfect match,” says axes4’s Co-Founder and Head of Development, Samuel Hofer. “AbleDocs is our absolute favourite partner, and now our product and service lineup is complete and ready to serve a wider digital accessibility market in a more efficient and structured way,” adds Managing Director, Markus Erle.

The combination of AbleDocs and axes4 will widen the global presence of both companies for products, remediation services, solution development and localized document accessibility support across 42 languages, 8 offices, 5 countries and 2 continents to ensure clients receive the best offerings possible.

The new AbleDocs is excited to announce the new line of products, services and initiatives that will be released in the coming months.

About axes4 GmbH

axes4 was founded in 2015 by a team of PDF accessibility experts in Germany and Switzerland to make document accessibility easy for all users. Its founders have over 40 years’ experience in the accessibility and PDF space and look forward to developing more offerings to ensure accessibility for everyone.

Current offerings include axesPDF for Word and axesPDF QuickFix.

For more information, visit https://www.axes4.com.

About AbleDocs Inc.

AbleDocs was founded in 2019 as a conglomerate of PDF accessibility remediation service providers in Denmark and Canada. Its founders have been making documents accessible for over 100 years combined, and has since expanded its offerings to include a completely new approach to document accessibility strategies to include products for high volume document accessibility, document accessibility testing.

AbleDocs is the only company in the world to guarantee the compliance of every file they produce and back it with a $10,000,000 liability guarantee. Current offerings include ADService, ADGateway, ADScan, ADStream, ADLegacy, and ADForms.

For more information, visit https://www.abledocs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200701005703/en/