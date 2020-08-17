Log in
About the Treasury Account Opened for the Prevention and Overcoming of Coronavirus Infection (Updated) Facebook Google + Twitter 17.08.2020

08/17/2020 | 10:58am EDT

About the Treasury Account Opened for the Prevention and Overcoming of Coronavirus Infection (Updated)

On March 17, at the operational department (treasury) of the RA Ministry of Finance an account 900005001947 referred to as 'Financial support for the prevention and overcoming of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) from the donation of individuals and organizations to the State' was opened, to which citizens and organizations make transfers.

The cash deposit into the account opened for that purpose on August 17 at 18:00 made AMD 1,118,295,116.20, and the total number was 4685.

While making payments to the bank account 900005001947 referred to as 'Financial support for the prevention and overcoming of coronavirus (COVID-19) from the donations of individuals and organizations to the State' opened at the Treasury on March 17, 2020, citizens or organizations outside the territory of the Republic of Armenia may use the aforementioned bank account requisites posted on the website of the RA Ministry of Finance or more specifically access the 'Treasury' - 'Treasury Accounts' section of the minfin.am website where the bank requisites for transferring to the bank account number 900005001947 in all possible foreign currencies under the heading 'Information about bank SWIFT requisites for the transfers to the bank account number 900005001947 referred to as 'Financial support for the prevention and overcoming of coronavirus (COVID-19) from the donations of individuals and organizations to the State' opened at the Treasury on March 17, 2020' are posted.

You can find the latest data on transfers to the treasury account on the official website of the RA Government (www.gov.am), as well as on the official Facebook page of the RA Ministry of Finance, on the Facebook page of the Armenian unified infocenter.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Armenia published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 14:57:02 UTC
