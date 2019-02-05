Abrams Target Trump's Immigration Policy in Democratic Response

By Kristina Peterson and Natalie Andrews

WASHINGTON -- Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, pushed back against President Trump's immigration policy and said GOP legislative efforts had shortchanged the middle class in Democrats' official response to his State of the Union address.

Democrats expressed skepticism Tuesday night after Mr. Trump's speech, in which he both appealed for bipartisanship and pledged to build a wall along the border with Mexico. Ms. Abrams -- the former Georgia state House minority leader and first black female major-party gubernatorial nominee -- criticized Mr. Trump for the five-week government shutdown triggered by a fight over border-wall funding.

"The shutdown was a stunt engineered by the president of the United States, one that defied every tenet of fairness and abandoned not just our people, but our values," said Ms. Abrams -- adding he made federal workers' "livelihoods a pawn for political games," calling it "a disgrace."

Mr. Trump praised the contributions of legal immigrants, whose numbers his administration has at times sought to shrink, while promising to construct a border wall to stop illegal immigration. "I will get it built," Mr. Trump said of the wall.

Ms. Abrams sought to draw a contrast between Democrats' support for border security with some of the administration's most controversial practices, including separating families that cross into the U.S. illegally.

"We know bipartisanship could craft a 21st century immigration plan, but this administration chooses to cage children and tear families apart," she said. "Democrats stand ready to effectively secure our ports and borders. But we must all embrace that from agriculture to health care to entrepreneurship, America is made stronger by the presence of immigrants -- not walls."

Ms. Abrams -- who narrowly lost the gubernatorial race in November and is a potential challenger to GOP Sen. David Perdue in next year's Georgia Senate race -- also targeted Republicans' legislative efforts, including the tax overhaul and attempts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, saying they undermined the safety net and security of middle-class Americans. She took Republicans to task for not doing more to combat climate change and gun violence.

"Families' hopes are being crushed by Republican leadership that ignores real life or just doesn't understand it," said Ms. Abrams.

Some congressional Democrats said the most objectionable moment of Mr. Trump's speech Tuesday night was his warning that investigations into his administration would imperil peace and economic growth.

Mr. Trump came "dangerously close" to getting booed by Democrats in his speech when he said there can't be peace and legislation while there is war and investigations, said Rep. Gerry Connolly (D., Va.).

"There was no connection between the two," he said after Mr. Trump's speech. "It was inappropriate. It was Nixonian."

Congressional Democrats had said Tuesday they were skeptical Mr. Trump's embrace of unity would last beyond the televised address.

"In the past, when he's called for unity, he's forgotten it by the next day," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said. "We're going to wait to see if he's serious this time. If past States of the Union are prologue, the desire for unity will evaporate as soon as the headlines have gone to print."

In addition, Democrats criticized Mr. Trump for not delivering on previous promises outlined in earlier addresses, including lowering the cost of prescription drugs, improving the country's infrastructure, overhauling the immigration system and ensuring paid family leave.

They also warned against the consequences should Mr. Trump decide to declare a national emergency in a bid to tap military construction or disaster aid funding to build the border wall without Congress authorizing the money. Many Republicans have also raised concerns about this approach, and some are likely to oppose Mr. Trump if he attempts to carry through with his warnings.

