Abreu Carga Chooses BluJay Solutions as its Core Technology Platform for Transportation and Warehouse Management in the Cloud

BluJay
Solutions, a leading provider of supply chain software and services
powered by the world’s first Global
Trade Network, today announced that logistics services provider
(LSP) Abreu Carga has selected BluJay’s Transportation and Warehouse
Management software as its platform to plan and execute all
transportation moves across all modalities and lanes. Abreu Carga is the
market-leading air freight services provider in Portugal, offering
transportation and logistics services for customers by air, ocean, and
road – along with warehousing operations.
Abreu Carga selected BluJay’s platform for the ability to plan and
execute transportation moves across all modalities in a single solution.
In addition, BluJay’s integrated Warehouse Management (WMS) and
cross-docking functionality, along with an integrated mobility
application and Control Tower, were important for Abreu Carga in
providing complete end-to-end planning, execution and visibility for its
supply chain.
“BluJay Solutions was the right partner for Abreu Carga, offering a
cloud-based platform that enables us to grow by offering more
personalised services to customers in an increasingly complex market,
with a lower cost-to-serve,” said Nuno Fonseca, Managing Director for
Abreu Carga. “With BluJay’s SaaS solution, we have a single TMS and WMS
to manage and improve our core business processes across all branches
and geographies, with an integrated mobility platform that adds
real-time efficiency.”
“The fit to current and future requirements, along with continuous
improvement from BluJay through its investment in product innovation
offers us a lower cost of ownership. BluJay’s implementation model was
also attractive as we were looking for a partner that engages and
invests in its own resources for the deployment,” added Tiago Silvestre,
CIO at Abreu Carga.
“We’re pleased to partner with Abreu Carga to provide a solution to
manage their critical LSP requirements across the entire operation and
most importantly, a platform with the flexibility and innovation to
support their growth into the future,” said Mohit Paul, Senior Vice
President, Sales EMEA for BluJay Solutions.
About Abreu Carga
“Agência Abreu” was established in 1840 in
Porto by Mr. Bernardo Abreu, and today still belongs to the same family
and direct descendants, in its fifth generation. Abreu Carga offers its
customers tailored, personalised, transport and logistics services, and
is the market-leading provider of air freight services in Portugal,
operating seven locations in four countries.
About BluJay Solutions
BluJay Solutions delivers supply
chain software and services to the world’s most progressive retailers,
distributors, freight forwarders, manufacturers, and logistics service
providers. Transforming supply chain logistics with the BluJay Global
Trade Network, we enable customers to unlock the power of more than
40,000 universally connected partners. With BluJay, companies can
achieve greater trade velocity, transform their supply chain economics
for disruptive advantage, and see beyond the horizon to optimise their
future in the global economy. To learn more, visit: www.blujaysolutions.com,
or follow us on Twitter at @myblujay
and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005111/en/