Abreu Carga Chooses BluJay Solutions as its Core Technology Platform for Transportation and Warehouse Management in the Cloud

Leading transport and logistics services provider in Portugal partners with BluJay to meet complex market requirements with platform for growth

BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of supply chain software and services powered by the world’s first Global Trade Network, today announced that logistics services provider (LSP) Abreu Carga has selected BluJay’s Transportation and Warehouse Management software as its platform to plan and execute all transportation moves across all modalities and lanes. Abreu Carga is the market-leading air freight services provider in Portugal, offering transportation and logistics services for customers by air, ocean, and road – along with warehousing operations.

Abreu Carga selected BluJay’s platform for the ability to plan and execute transportation moves across all modalities in a single solution. In addition, BluJay’s integrated Warehouse Management (WMS) and cross-docking functionality, along with an integrated mobility application and Control Tower, were important for Abreu Carga in providing complete end-to-end planning, execution and visibility for its supply chain.

“BluJay Solutions was the right partner for Abreu Carga, offering a cloud-based platform that enables us to grow by offering more personalised services to customers in an increasingly complex market, with a lower cost-to-serve,” said Nuno Fonseca, Managing Director for Abreu Carga. “With BluJay’s SaaS solution, we have a single TMS and WMS to manage and improve our core business processes across all branches and geographies, with an integrated mobility platform that adds real-time efficiency.”

“The fit to current and future requirements, along with continuous improvement from BluJay through its investment in product innovation offers us a lower cost of ownership. BluJay’s implementation model was also attractive as we were looking for a partner that engages and invests in its own resources for the deployment,” added Tiago Silvestre, CIO at Abreu Carga.

“We’re pleased to partner with Abreu Carga to provide a solution to manage their critical LSP requirements across the entire operation and most importantly, a platform with the flexibility and innovation to support their growth into the future,” said Mohit Paul, Senior Vice President, Sales EMEA for BluJay Solutions.

About Abreu Carga

“Agência Abreu” was established in 1840 in Porto by Mr. Bernardo Abreu, and today still belongs to the same family and direct descendants, in its fifth generation. Abreu Carga offers its customers tailored, personalised, transport and logistics services, and is the market-leading provider of air freight services in Portugal, operating seven locations in four countries.

About BluJay Solutions

BluJay Solutions delivers supply chain software and services to the world’s most progressive retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, manufacturers, and logistics service providers. Transforming supply chain logistics with the BluJay Global Trade Network, we enable customers to unlock the power of more than 40,000 universally connected partners. With BluJay, companies can achieve greater trade velocity, transform their supply chain economics for disruptive advantage, and see beyond the horizon to optimise their future in the global economy. To learn more, visit: www.blujaysolutions.com, or follow us on Twitter at @myblujay and LinkedIn.

