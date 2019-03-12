Abry Partners Invests in Dr. Dental Management to Drive Growth and Expansion

Leading Northeast dental management service organization will continue
to deliver quality, affordable care by expanding reach through organic
growth and strategic acquisitions
Abry
Partners (Abry), a Boston-based private equity firm, today announced
that it has completed a strategic investment in Framingham, Mass.-based Dr.
Dental Management, LLC (Dr. Dental), a dental management service
organization that provides comprehensive management and administrative
services to Dr. Dental-branded offices.
Dr. Dental has a unique playbook for growth, successfully scaling the
company exclusively through new site openings to become one of the
largest dental management service organizations in New England, with 100
active dentists treating over 250,000 patients a year. With this
infusion of capital from Abry, Dr. Dental will continue to expand
organically by opening new locations but will now also target strategic
acquisitions of dental practices and groups throughout the Northeast.
Dr. Dental was founded in 2004 by the brother and sister team Alex
Faigel, CEO, and Dr. Julia Faigel, DMD, clinical director, with the
mission of providing quality dental care and great service at a lower
cost in convenient neighborhood locations. The organization has grown
from a single location to now 44 locations with 250 operatories
throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire and New Jersey.
The Dr. Dental management service organization supports its patient-care
locations in all non-clinical aspects of dental practice, including
staffing, patient scheduling, billing and collections, financial
reporting and analysis, group purchasing, payroll, marketing, education
and training. This suite of services enables affiliated dentists to
focus exclusively on delivering high-quality patient care, making Dr.
Dental one of the leading brands as measured by patient satisfaction in
the Northeast.
"Abry's investment in Dr. Dental is a true testament to our company and
the dedication of our doctors and their loyal patients," said Alex
Faigel, Dr. Dental’s co-founder and CEO. "We're excited to build on our
recent growth with Abry Partners and look forward to all that we can
achieve together. By combining our first-rate reputation and expertise
in organic growth with Abry Partners’ resources and guidance for
strategic acquisitions, we see Dr. Dental achieving record growth and
rapidly expanding its footprint over the next few years.”
The funds will also be used to hire additional management and
administration staff, and expand marketing and brand awareness for Dr.
Dental and its affiliates. Dr. Julia Faigel and Alex Faigel will
continue in their current management roles and run day-to-day operations.
"We see a very bright future for Dr. Dental," said T.J. Rose of Abry
Partners. "Alex, Julia and their team have built a strong business ripe
for further growth. This investment perfectly aligns with Abry’s
multi-site healthcare specialty platform – including dermatology,
dental, autism and urgent care – and we look forward to leveraging our
expertise to help accelerate growth organically by expanding with new
locations and through acquisitions."
About Dr. Dental Management
Headquartered in Framingham, Mass., Dr. Dental is a leading Dental
Management Service Organization (“DSO”) in New England. Dr. Dental has
44 branded locations across four states (Connecticut, Massachusetts, New
Hampshire and New Jersey). Dr. Dental is focused on providing quality
and affordable care for all and has established itself as a leader in
patient satisfaction. For more information, visit www.mydrdental.com.
About Abry Partners
Abry Partners is one of the most experienced media, communications, and
information services sector-focused private equity firms in North
America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $80
billion of transactions, including leveraged buyouts, growth financings
and recapitalizations. Currently, Abry manages over $12.0 billion of
capital in its active funds.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005589/en/