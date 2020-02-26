Log in
AbsenceSoft : Announces Newly Promoted Chief Executive Officer and Senior Executive Additions to Its Leadership Team

02/26/2020 | 10:59am EST

AbsenceSoft is the market leading cloud provider for Total Absence Management to help employers efficiently and cost-effectively manage FMLA, LOA, Disability, and ADA; maintaining full compliance with federal, state, and municipal leave laws. The company announced today it has added multiple executives to its leadership team: John Huettel, a 30 year software/SaaS veteran has been promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer, and has been named to AbsenceSoft’s Board of Directors. Additionally, Joe DiPaulo, a HCM veteran, has joined the company as Executive Vice President of SaaS Operations and Client Success leading professional Services, customer success, technical support operations, and product. Chris Seeger, a HCM SaaS revenue growth veteran, has been hired as Chief Sales Officer, reporting to Huettel. These executive officers with 70+ years of deep HCM and SaaS experience will be instrumental in partnering with leading SaaS growth equity investor, Bow River Capital, to solidify AbsenceSoft’s unique and differentiated product vision and strategy.

“John’s pedigree as an engineer with deep competencies in technology and solutions strategies, along with a superb track record of profitable growth made him an obvious choice to lead AbsenceSoft. His leadership team of proven C-level executives with outstanding track records delivering for major software firms including Oracle, Salesforce.com, IQNavigator, talentReef, ProfitLogic, PowerPlan, etc. are a perfect fit to lead and operationalize AbsenceSoft through its hyper-growth stage,” stated John P. Raeder, Jr., Managing Director and Head of Software Investments for Bow River Capital. He adds, “We have worked closely together preparing the company to transition from start-up phase, and focusing on delivering sustainable customer value, market leading innovation, and record-breaking financial performance.”

“I strongly feel the AbsenceSoft commitment to client success, combined with our unique and robust platform positions the company to scale exponentially,” stated John Huettel, CEO. “I’m passionate about our team we are assembling, our large clients, world class partners, and I am looking forward to leading the company and partnering with Bow River Capital.”

About AbsenceSoft

AbsenceSoft is the market leading cloud-based Total Absence Management platform. The company has one simple goal, to create the best-in-class software to manage FMLA, ADA, and other forms of leave absence easily, efficiently, and cost effectively. AbsenceTracker™, its core product, enables companies from major Fortune 500 firms to mid-enterprise organizations to increase compliance, reduce costs, and improve productivity.

If you would like more information about AbsenceSoft please visit https://www.absencesoft.com/ or call us at (866) 211-5152.


© Business Wire 2020
