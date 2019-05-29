Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Absolicon Solar Collector : Cooperation agreement with Sweco

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 07:04am EDT
[Attachment]

Absolicon and Sweco's energy operations have entered into a cooperation agreement to jointly explore opportunities to power industries and district heating networks with large-scale solar heat and solar energy.

The agreement means that Absolicon and Sweco will jointly make technical evaluations of concrete projects. The goal is to create long-term cooperation that benefits both parties. The agreement means no exclusivity.

A successful collaboration means for Absolicon that energy customers such as industries and cities want Absolicon's concentrating solar collectors to replace combustion of fuels and that it results in players choosing to invest in regional production lines.

The collaboration is organized around two concrete projects - the tea industry in Rwanda and district heating in Eastern Europe.

In Rwanda, the tea industry has a big challenge in how they can handle their heat supply to dry the tea leaves. Here there are great similarities with the project Absolicon is conducting in Kenya with Nordic Climate Fund. Oil costs are high in Africa and biofuels such as eucalyptus are problematic. However, Rwanda is a small country and our view is that the needs of the tea industry in Rwanda could result in 100 MW solar collectors.

In the case of district heating in Eastern Europe, it can be expected that tougher environmental and climate requirements will require reduced combustion of coal in the same way as in e.g. Germany. One possible development is that solar heat receives a 50% investment support. The temperatures in the networks are high, which means that ordinary flat solar collectors are less suitable than Absolicon's T160

Sweco is the leading consulting company in technology and architecture in Europe with 16,000 employees and a turnover of approximately SEK 18.7 billion.

Disclaimer

Absolicon Solar Collector AB published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 11:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:29aCANADIAN SOLAR : Signs 1,800 MW Module Supply Agreement with EDF Renewables North America - Largest Module Supply Agreement in the Company's History
PU
07:29aDELTA ELECTRONICS : Green Theater Dazzles COMPUTEX 2019 with its Ground-breaking 8K Projection and IoT-based Energy-Saving Solutions
PU
07:29aPCI BIOTECH : Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2019
PU
07:29aMANCHESTER UNITED : Tottenham Make Offer To Sign Manchester Utd Target Tanguy Ndombele
AQ
07:29aTAPESTRY : Names Thomas A. Glaser Operations Chief
DJ
07:28aDELTA AIR LINES : Man attacked by veteran's support dog sues over negligence
AQ
07:27aLUMOS DIAGNOSTICS : and RPS Diagnostics Merge to Create Full Service Development Company and Support International Commercialization of FebriDx
BU
07:26aNATIONAL SECURITY : Nat. Park staff, herdsmen, loggers conflicts deserve FG's attention- C-G
AQ
07:24aAIR PARTNER : Freight division continues to fly high with second year of record results
PU
07:24aMYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY : Announces Endorsement Partnership for Yolked® with Carli Lloyd, Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup Champion, and Captain of the United States Women's National Soccer Team
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
2Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
3British and EU market watchdogs trade blows over market access after no-deal Brexit
4GOMSPACE GROUP AB : GOMSPACE : provider of nanosatellites) announces its quarterly results for the first quart..
5NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : Proposed listing of Naspers' international internet assets on Euronext Amsterdam a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About