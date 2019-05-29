Absolicon Solar Collector : Joint development of business opportunities and delivery models with Uniper to investigate potential partnership

Absolicon and Uniper are investigating a potential partnership.

Absolicon and Uniper are investigating a potential partnership related to supply of Parabolic Trough based solar collectors. Absolicon would in this partnership collaborate with Uniper to develop Renewable energy solutions for industrial customers based on solar technologies.

Uniper is one of Europe's largest energy producers and Absolicon is a leader in solar thermal technologies.

Initial interaction will involve joint development of business opportunities and innovative delivery models, with decisions to be taken second half of 2019 whether to formalize the partnership or not.