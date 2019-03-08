Log in
Absolute Digital Media : Earn Finalist Position At This Year's The Drum Search Awards

03/08/2019 | 11:21am EST

Following on from the Biddable Media Awards Finalist announcement, Absolute Digital Media has been revealed as finalists in The Drum Awards 2019. Absolute Digital Media’s work in the Finance and Personal Services industry is being celebrated; their campaign with Uncle Buck, who are now a leading short-term loan provider, has earned their position amongst the finalists.

The comprehensive full-service digital marketing agency are competing with global campaigns and entries from across the UK. The Drum Search Awards are described by search industry executives as the ‘The One to Win’ and create a platform for agencies to demonstrate who is the best at what they do. The prize is umpired by industry pioneers who judge the campaign on innovation, creativity and tangible results.

Absolute Digital Media and Uncle Buck’s campaign has already been celebrated industry-wide and took home the UK Search Awards 2018 prize in the Finance category, based on:

  • Position 1 for the industry’s most competitive keyword ‘Payday loans’
  • Position 1 for ‘Same Day loans’
  • Position 2 for ‘Payday loans direct lenders’

Uncle Buck are an emergency and short-term lender, who have since become a leader in their field and are growing stronger in a saturated market thanks to their partnership with Absolute Digital Media. The agency produced a 105.17% rise in new users and a total 76.64% increase in top three position placements. Absolute Digital Media have facilitated these results and continue to strengthen Uncle Buck’s position in a very competitive market by maintaining top rankings.

Their campaign is built on a flexible and creative strategy executed by an expert team. Absolute Digital Media CEO, Ben Austin says: “This campaign has achieved fantastic results and I’m incredibly proud of the team here. We’re thrilled to be finalists and look forward to the winner being announced in April!”

The finalists will attend a ceremony held in London on 4th April 2019.

For more information about Absolute Digital Media, or their services, get in touch with the team on their website, or on 0800 088 6000.


© Business Wire 2019
