Absolute Digital Media : Earn Finalist Position At This Year's The Drum Search Awards

Following on from the Biddable Media Awards Finalist announcement,
Absolute Digital Media has been revealed as finalists in The Drum Awards
2019. Absolute Digital Media’s work in the Finance and Personal Services
industry is being celebrated; their campaign with Uncle Buck, who are
now a leading short-term loan provider, has earned their position
amongst the finalists.
The comprehensive full-service digital marketing agency are competing
with global campaigns and entries from across the UK. The Drum Search
Awards are described by search industry executives as the ‘The One to
Win’ and create a platform for agencies to demonstrate who is the best
at what they do. The prize is umpired by industry pioneers who judge the
campaign on innovation, creativity and tangible results.
Absolute Digital Media and Uncle Buck’s campaign has already been
celebrated industry-wide and took home the UK Search Awards 2018 prize
in the Finance category, based on:
-
Position 1 for the industry’s most competitive keyword ‘Payday loans’
-
Position 1 for ‘Same Day loans’
-
Position 2 for ‘Payday loans direct lenders’
Uncle Buck are an emergency and short-term lender, who have since become
a leader in their field and are growing stronger in a saturated market
thanks to their partnership with Absolute Digital Media. The agency
produced a 105.17% rise in new users and a total 76.64% increase in top
three position placements. Absolute Digital Media have facilitated these
results and continue to strengthen Uncle Buck’s position in a very
competitive market by maintaining top rankings.
Their campaign is built on a flexible and creative strategy executed by
an expert team. Absolute Digital Media CEO, Ben Austin says: “This
campaign has achieved fantastic results and I’m incredibly proud of the
team here. We’re thrilled to be finalists and look forward to the winner
being announced in April!”
The finalists will attend a ceremony held in London on 4th
April 2019.
For more information about Absolute
Digital Media, or their services, get in touch with the team on
their website, or on 0800 088 6000.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005354/en/