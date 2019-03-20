Absorb Software : Displays Its Commitment to Customer Data Security with Successful SOC 2 Examination

Absorb Software, maker of Absorb Learning Management System (LMS) has
successfully completed its AICPA System and Organization Controls (SOC)
2 Type 2 examination for Security and Availability. The independent CPA
examination for Absorb was conducted by Schellman
& Company, LLC between July 1, 2018 and December 31, 2018. This
compliance success is yet another way Absorb is positioning itself for
continued growth following the strategic investment of Silversmith
Capital.
Commitment to Customer Security
SOC 2 is one of the premier compliances for security and
availability—especially in North America.
“Successfully completing this SOC 2 Type 2 examination is the yet
another way Absorb is demonstrating its deep commitment to customer data
security,” said Absorb CEO, Mike Owens, “Our dedicated Information
Security Officer is forging new ground, and we look forward to
announcing additional and significant security certifications as the
year unfolds. Each will broaden the value Absorb brings to customers,
especially those in regulated industries. Stay tuned.”
Rigorous Examination
The SOC 2 examination reports on the security behind highly sensitive
transactions. Customers want to be able to trust their data providers
with confidential information, and a clean SOC 2 Type 2 examination
means companies can depend on their service provider for secure,
compliant services. This in turn means less worry for the end customer
and less investment on their part in terms of controls.
“Adhering to the 157 controls in the SOC 2 Type 2 standard, means that
Absorb is more robust in terms of data security than competitors who do
not have a SOC 2 report,” says Craig Smith, Executive Vice President,
Operations. “Having a successful SOC 2 Type 2 examination should give
our clients confidence that we are diligent in how we protect their
data.”
Looking ahead, Absorb is proceeding with the SOC 2 Type 2 examination
for Confidentiality, which is slated to be completed in 2019.
What is SOC 2 Type 2?
According to the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA):
“SOC
for Service Organization engagements are internal control reports on
the services provided by an organization providing valuable information
that users need to assess and address the risks associated with an
outsourced service. SOC 2 provides greater transparency, allowing user
organizations to have trust and confidence in the ability of the service
organization to carry out its mission. It also allows companies to
manage the risk associated with outsourced systems.”
“In a SOC 2 examination, service organization management engages the CPA
to examine and report on system controls relevant to security,
availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, or privacy as set
forth in the AICPA’s trust services criteria.” 1
About Absorb Software
Absorb Software is a learning technology company based in Calgary,
Alberta Canada, with subsidiaries in England, Ireland, Australia, China
and the United States. The Absorb flagship product, Absorb LMS, is an
industry-leading and award-winning Learning Management System for
businesses, higher education, government and non-profit agencies around
About Silversmith Capital Partners
Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth
equity firm with $1.1 billion of capital under management. Silversmith's
mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing
profitable technology and healthcare companies. The firm seeks to invest
$15 million to $75 million per company. Representative investments
include ActiveCampaign, Centauri Health Solutions, Digital Map Products,
Impact, LifeStance Health, MediQuant, Nordic Consulting Partners, and
Validity. The partners have over six decades of collective investing
experience and have served on the boards of numerous successful growth
companies including Ability Network, Dealer.com, Liazon, Liberty
Dialysis, MedHOK, Net Health, Passport Health, SurveyMonkey, and
Yapstone. For more information, visit www.silversmithcapital.com.
