Absorb Software : Launches Absorb Infuse, a Breakthrough for Learning In the Flow of Work

Absorb Software, maker of Absorb Learning Management System (LMS) is
forging new ground in the corporate learning space with the introduction
of Absorb Infuse, a next generation learning experience that empowers
customers to deliver contextual learning experiences in the flow of
work. The launch of Absorb Infuse positions the company to take a
leadership role in the learn in the flow movement, and is yet another
way Absorb is positioning itself for continued growth following the
strategic investment of Silversmith Capital.
Industry thought leader, Josh Bersin, coined “learning in the flow of
work,” and describes
its appeal:
“Learning in the flow of work is a new idea: it recognizes that for
learning to really happen, it must fit around and align itself to
working days and working lives. Rather than think of corporate learning
as a destination, it’s now becoming something that comes to us. Through
good design thinking and cutting-edge technology, we can build solutions
and experiences that make learning almost invisible in our jobs.”
With the launch of its ultimate in the flow solution, Absorb Software is
at the forefront of eLearning technology that equips businesses to
overcome the uncertainty surrounding the future of work. From skill gaps
and a changing workforce, to employee retention, channel education and
compliance, the learn in the flow capabilities of Absorb Infuse offer a
deep and flexible solution for these modern workforce challenges.
“While there is a spectrum of in the flow learning experiences, from
simple Single Sign-On (SSO) to deeper custom API’s, Absorb Infuse takes
it still farther,” says Absorb CEO Mike Owens. “It delivers rich,
customized in the flow learning experiences directly embedded in each
customer’s native systems and processes. It’s truly unique in the market
and is a very exciting advance for corporate learning.”
Absorb Infuse is already gaining traction in the market, with customers
planning innovative ways to advance organizational learning and drive
efficiencies by pinpointing microlearning opportunities at the precise
moment of need.
Owens continued, “Absorb Infuse allows you to put your training
anywhere, which really means we enable training that meets you where you
are. We recognize that training no longer needs to happen as a separate
activity in a separate application; rather, it’s becoming a holistic
experience that empowers learning everywhere.”
About Absorb Software
Absorb Software is a learning technology company based in Calgary,
Alberta Canada, with subsidiaries in England, Ireland, Australia, China
and the United States. The Absorb flagship product, Absorb LMS, is an
industry-leading and award-winning Learning Management System for
businesses, higher education, government and non-profit agencies around
the world. Learn more at www.absorblms.com,
or follow the company on LinkedIn,
Facebook,
or Twitter.
About Silversmith Capital Partners
Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth
equity firm with $1.1 billion of capital under management. Silversmith's
mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing
profitable technology and healthcare companies. The firm seeks to invest
$15 million to $75 million per company. Representative investments
include ActiveCampaign, Centauri Health Solutions, Digital Map Products,
Impact, LifeStance Health, MediQuant, Nordic Consulting Partners, and
Validity. The partners have over six decades of collective investing
experience and have served on the boards of numerous successful growth
companies including Ability Network, Dealer.com, Liazon, Liberty
Dialysis, MedHOK, Net Health, Passport Health, SurveyMonkey, and
Yapstone. For more information, visit www.silversmithcapital.com.
