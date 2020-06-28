Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange : (ADX) Introduces Region's First Comprehensive Sustainability Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/28/2020 | 08:27am EDT

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), has launched today its first Sustainability Report. The report reinforces guiding principles on Sustainable Finance and encourages growth of sustainable investments opportunities in the UAE. The report is aligned with ADX’s growth strategy, which aims to increase the adoption of sustainable financing in the Emirate and drive capital towards investments that have positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts. The report illustrates ADX’s commitment to help align the UAE’s financial system with global best practice and advance the implementation locally of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

H.E. Khalifa Salem Al Mansouri, ADX Chief Executive, said: “With the launch of our ESG report, we are making a significant contribution towards realizing our leadership’s vision in boosting the UAE’s financial exchanges’ competitiveness, attracting more sustainable investments to Abu Dhabi and helping to diversify the economy as per the objectives of Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.”

ADX’s Sustainability Report establishes a dedicated financial framework to facilitate sustainable investments. It consists of four main sections:

1) Market Education enabling ESG/Sustainability reporting and sustainable investment practices.
2) Technology and Education through e-service portals designed to provide investors with the information and tools they need.
3) Responsive Marketplace with the intent to align ADX’s business with its customer-centric strategy.
4) Resilience Infrastructure to ensure orderly trading and reliability of the Exchange’s infrastructure.

The report comes a few months after ADX issued a set of ESG disclosure guidelines to encourage its listed companies to incorporate ESG considerations into their business activities, decision-making and reporting. These companies are encouraged to adhere to ADX's index indicators, which are aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), including 31 KPIs that form the ESG Disclosure Guidance rules. These rules comply with recommendations issued by the Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative (SSE) and the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), of which ADX is a member.

ADX is one of the signatories of the "Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration", and a member of the UAE Working Group on Sustainable Finance and the United Nations Partnership Programme’s Sustainable Stock Exchange (SSE) Initiative.

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:47aHITACHI : says it has no plans to sell British nuclear project to China
RE
08:31aInformative New Textbook Demystifies the Science of Climate Change and Presents Comprehensive Solutions to Curtail Its Effects
GL
08:27aABU DHABI SECURITIES EXCHANGE : (ADX) Introduces Region's First Comprehensive Sustainability Report
BU
08:17aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : 'Uber Rentals' debut with affordable multi-hour, multi-stop options
AQ
07:59aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : Responses to Questions received for AGM to be held on 29 June 2020
PU
07:34aChina UnionPay sees more payments during Dragon Boat Festival holiday
PU
07:34a3SBIO : Sunshine Guojian obtained clinical trial approval by the FDA for the anti-IL-4Rα monoclonal antibody
PU
07:19aPETROPERÚ PETRÓLEOS DEL PER&UACUTE : The PMRT is ready to resume construction activities
PU
07:19aPETROPERÚ PETRÓLEOS DEL PER&UACUTE : Restart of construction of the PMRT will be carried out under strict occupational health and safety protocols
PU
07:09aTUI : ready for holidaymakers from all markets – summer season to start
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Under Armour to discontinue record apparel partnership with UCLA
2CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION L : China's big three airlines take delivery of domestically made ARJ21 air..
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Spanish airline Iberia will downs..
4AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Travel Bans Take Shine Off Banks' Premium Rewards Cards
5RICE : Philippines drops multinational rice purchase as Vietnam resumes exports

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group