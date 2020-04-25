Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Abu Dhabi's Etihad extends suspension of scheduled flights to at least May 16

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/25/2020 | 08:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Etihad Airways Airbus A320 plane is seen at the National Airport Minsk

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said on Saturday it would extend its suspension of scheduled passenger flights until at least May 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline, which had aimed to partially resume passenger flights from May 1, said in a statement all scheduled services would remain grounded until May 16 at the earliest. Earlier in the day, it had said the suspension would last until May 15.

Etihad and other UAE airlines have been operating outbound-only flights for foreigners who want to leave the Gulf Arab state, which has banned the entry of people from abroad due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

"While Etihad hoped to resume a reduced network of scheduled passenger services from 1 May, subject to UAE government-imposed travel restrictions being lifted, the airline will now delay this plan until at least 16 May, due to the ongoing situation," a company spokeswoman said.

"This decision is being taken early to avoid potential disruption to customers wishing to travel during that period, and for their safety and well-being," the company said.

The coronavirus outbreak has virtually halted all international air travel.

(Reporting by Alex Cornwall; Editing by Gareth Jones, Louise Heavens and Helen Popper)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:17aHere's why you can't find frozen fries, while U.S. farmers are sitting on tons of potatoes
RE
08:59aAbu Dhabi's Etihad extends suspension of scheduled flights to at least May 16
RE
08:28aDeutsche Bank refuses to give U.S. senators information on recent Trump dealings
RE
08:25aShopping robots come into their own in locked-down English town
RE
07:40aEU countries to be allowed to grant subordinated debt to virus-hit firms - sources
RE
07:36aMalaysia's Petronas says domestic projects resuming after virus curbs
RE
07:15aBankrupt Companies Shut Out of Stimulus Money
DJ
07:02aFree robot delivery for health workers in British town
RE
06:51aTrump threatens to block aid for U.S. Postal Service if it does not raise prices for Amazon
RE
06:06aCoronavirus came to New York from Europe, not China, governor says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Complaint Against Federal Government in The Court of Federal ..
2Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Software-Defined Storage Market 2019-2023 | Surge in Cloud Adoption to..
3Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Industrial Lighting Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities w..
4WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : Low-cost airline Wizz to resume some flights from Luton airport
5Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunit..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group