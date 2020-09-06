Log in
Abu Dhabi's Etihad extends wage cuts until end of year

09/06/2020 | 08:56am EDT

DUBAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways has extended the period of reduced pay for their staff until the end of the year, a spokeswoman for the carrier said on Sunday.

Employees will have their salary reduced by 10% from September until the end of December, she said, compared to an earlier cut of between 25% and 50% which ended last month.

The state-owned airline had resumed paying allowances, the spokeswoman said. It had earlier stopped paying transport and other job-related allowances.

The aviation industry has been hit hard by the new coronavirus outbreak which has shattered demand for air travel and forced airlines to preserve cash.

Etihad and rival Emirates have laid off staff and asked employees to take months of voluntary unpaid leave.

Emirates has cut wages until the end of September. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi and Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely and Elaine Hardcastle)

