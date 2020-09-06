Abu Dhabi's Etihad extends wage cuts until end of year

DUBAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways has
extended the period of reduced pay for their staff until the end
of the year, a spokeswoman for the carrier said on Sunday.
Employees will have their salary reduced by 10% from
September until the end of December, she said, compared to an
earlier cut of between 25% and 50% which ended last month.
The state-owned airline had resumed paying allowances, the
spokeswoman said. It had earlier stopped paying transport and
other job-related allowances.
The aviation industry has been hit hard by the new
coronavirus outbreak which has shattered demand for air travel
and forced airlines to preserve cash.
Etihad and rival Emirates have laid off staff and asked
employees to take months of voluntary unpaid leave.
Emirates has cut wages until the end of September.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi and Alexander Cornwell; editing
by Jason Neely and Elaine Hardcastle)