Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Abu Dhabi sovereign fund weighs investment of at least $1 billion in Aramco IPO - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 04:05am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Aramco is seen as security personnel walk before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is weighing an investment of at least $1 billion in the initial public offering (IPO) of Saudi Aramco, which is relying mainly on Saudi Arabian and Gulf investors to raise up to $25.6 billion, five sources familiar with the matter said.

A final decision on the amount has yet to be taken and would need approval from ADIA's board of directors, one of the sources said.

ADIA, estimated to have assets of nearly $700 billion, is chaired by the president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, while its deputy chairman is Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

An ADIA spokesman and Aramco declined to comment.

Two of the sources said ADIA was considering an investment of at least $1 billion (779.42 million pounds), while two other sources gave a range of between $1.5 billion to $2 billion.

State oil giant Aramco has struggled to attract a major cornerstone or anchor investor for its IPO, which could be potentially the world's biggest. It has also approached Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) and Singapore's GIC.

It had cancelled marketing roadshows for its listing outside the Gulf region on lack of interest from foreign institutional investors, many of whom see Aramco's valuation as expensive given concern over political, governance and environment issues.

Saudi Arabia aims to sell 1.5% of Aramco in the deal, valuing the company between $1.6 trillion and $1.7 trillion - lower than the $2 trillion target initially sought by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has made the offering a pillar of his ambitious economic diversification drive.

(Additional Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi and Davide Barbuscia in Dubai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Rania El Gamal, Hadeel Al Sayegh and Saeed Azhar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.23% 63.32 Delayed Quote.17.69%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED -14.29% 0.06 End-of-day quote.-7.69%
WTI 0.29% 58.43 Delayed Quote.25.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:18aUkraine central bank accuses PrivatBank ex-owner of orchestrating protests
RE
04:17aEgypt's Rameda Pharmaceutical to float 49% stake on EGX
RE
04:06aEU's von der Leyen says fiscal leeway should be granted to boost growth
RE
04:05aAbu Dhabi sovereign fund weighs investment of at least $1 billion in Aramco IPO - sources
RE
04:01aKuwait's KIA plans to invest in Aramco IPO - two sources
RE
04:00aDOLLAR INDEX : boosted by trade deal optimism
RE
03:57aManchester City owner scores $4.8 billion price tag with stake sale
RE
03:53aManchester City owner scores $4.8 billion price tag with stake sale
RE
03:53aABU DHABI SOVEREIGN FUND WEIGHS INVESTMENT OF AT LEAST $1 BILLION IN ARAMCO IPO : sources
RE
03:49aDollar boosted by trade deal optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil eases on growing U.S. stockpiles; U.S.-China trade deal hopes check losses
3CONTINENTAL AG : Volkswagen's Audi to cut one in ten jobs to fund shift to electric vehicles
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT says U.S. vaping slowdown will lead to slower gr..
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : Opioid Makers Hit With Criminal Probe -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group