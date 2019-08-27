Log in
Acacia Communications : Chris Doerr Named Recipient of 2020 IEEE Photonics Award

08/27/2019 | 11:11am EDT

By Lisa Crewe|Posted on August 27, 2019

Exciting news has been announced for one of Acacia's own. Chris Doerr, Vice President of Advanced Development, has recently been awarded the 2020 IEEE Photonics Award 'for sustained pioneering research, development, and commercialization of photonic integrated circuits and devices for telecommunications'[1]. Chris joined Acacia back in 2011 and was employee number one in the New Jersey Office. He has two decades of experience working with integrated photonics and leads the silicon photonic efforts at Acacia. As a pioneer in the field of photonics, Chris has achieved outstanding innovations in photonics and has transformed the industry itself. These innovations have fueled many industry first products at Acacia, including the successful commercialization of Acacia's PIC products. To learn more about Chris and his role in silicon photonics read this Q&A article.

Since 2002, the IEEE Photonics Award has been given out every year to recognize amazing achievements in the field of photonics. The criteria used as a basis for judging includes 'outstanding discovery, significant or technological advancement, important invention, impact on the field, and quality of the nomination'[1]. Recipients are selected by the Technical Field Awards Council of the IEEE Awards Board. Chris will receive his award, which consists of a bronze medal, certificate, and honorarium, at OFC 2020.

Acacia Communications extends its congratulations to Chris for being awarded the very prestigious IEEE Photonics Award and for his many exceptional innovations over the years!

[1] 'IEEE Photonics Award.' IEEE. 2019. Accessed July 25, 2019. https://www.ieee.org/about/awards/technical-field-awards/photonics.html

Disclaimer

Acacia Communications Inc. published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2019 15:10:07 UTC
