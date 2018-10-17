Log in
Acacia Mining says another employee arrested by Tanzania anti-corruption body

10/17/2018 | 02:13pm CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Acacia Mining said on Wednesday an employee and a former employee were detained by Tanzania's anti-corruption authority, a week after the gold miner said another staffer had been released on bail after being charged with corruption.

Tanzania's ant-corruption authority was quoted by local media as saying the arrests were as part of "ongoing investigation into natural resources exploitation" and "war that the government is waging in the minerals sector", Acacia said in a statement.

Acacia, which is Tanzania's largest gold miner, is locked in a long-running dispute with the government which has accused the company of tax evasion. Acacia has denied any wrongdoing.

The dispute culminated in a $190 billion tax charge against Acacia and an industry-wide ban on the export of raw minerals, matters at the centre of ongoing negotiations between Acacia parent Barrick Gold and the government.

The company said it did not know why or when the two people will be charged.

On Thursday, Acacia said a South African employee in Tanzania pleaded not guilty and was released on bail after being accused of signing cheques on behalf of the company's North Mara mine, including one to a government official on a joint task force. (checking this with flak)

Tanzanian authorities were not available for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala in London and Duncan Miriri in Nairobi; editing by Jason Neely)

