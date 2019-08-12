Acacia Pharma Group plc: Notice of Interim Results

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US - 12 August 2019: Acacia Pharma Group plc ('Acacia Pharma', the 'Company', the 'Group'), (EURONEXT: ACPH), a pharmaceutical company developing and commercialising hospital products for US and international markets, will issue its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 on Thursday 5 September 2019.
A conference call will take place on the same date at 9:30am CEST. Mike Bolinder, CEO and Christine Soden, CFO will present the financial and operational results followed by a Q&A session.
The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:
Belgium Toll Free: 0800 746 68
Belgium: +32 (0) 2 792 0434
Netherlands Toll Free: 0 800 022 9132
Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 794 8426
UK Toll Free: 0808 109 0700
USA Toll Free: +1 866 966 5335
Standard International Access: +44 (0) 20 3003 2666
The call Password is Acacia Pharma.
Contacts
Acacia Pharma Group plc
Christine Soden, CFO
+44 1223 919760
IR@acaciapharma.com
Citigate Dewe Rogerson (Financial PR)
Mark Swallow, Shabnam Bashir, David Dible
+44 20 7638 9571
acaciapharma@citigatedewerogerson.com
