Acacia Pharma : Notification of Transactions of Directors and Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR)

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US - 9 July 2019: Acacia Pharma Group plc ( the 'Company), (EURONEXT: ACPH), a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of new nausea and vomiting treatments for surgical and cancer patients, announces that on 9 July 2019, the Directors and PDMR detailed in the notifications below purchased Ordinary Shares pursuant to the deferral of a proportion of their annual cash bonus earned in 2018. Both the Directors and the PDMR have undertaken to retain such shares until at least 31 December 2020.
The number of Ordinary Shares purchased by each Director and the PDMR is set out below:
|
Director
|
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased
|
Julian Gilbert
|
6,043
|
Christine Soden
|
5,600
|
PDMR
|
|
Gabriel Fox
|
5,098
Following these trades, the beneficial interest of each Director and the PDMR in Ordinary Shares in the Company is as follows:
|
Director
|
Number of Ordinary Shares held
|
Percentage of issued share capital
|
Julian Gilbert
|
846,998
|
1.588%
|
Christine Soden
|
56,175
|
0.11%
|
PDMR
|
|
|
Gabriel Fox
|
*328,576
|
0.62%
* Dr Fox holds 52,631 of these shares through Comedica Consulting Limited, a company owned by Dr Fox's spouse.
The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details:
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Julian Gilbert
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Acacia Pharma Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800SLDKXWKT6E3381
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of £0.02 each
GB00BYWF9Y76
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Share purchase
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
6,043 Ordinary Shares at a price of £2.04 per share
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
9 July 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Euronext Brussels (XBRU)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Christine Soden
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Acacia Pharma Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800SLDKXWKT6E3381
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of £0.02 each
GB00BYWF9Y76
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Share purchase
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
5,600 Ordinary Shares at a price of £1.70 per share
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
9 July 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Euronext Brussels (XBRU)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dr Gabriel Fox
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Medical Officer/PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Acacia Pharma Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800SLDKXWKT6E3381
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of £0.02 each
GB00BYWF9Y76
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Share purchase
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
5,098 Ordinary Shares at a price of £1.77 per share
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
9 July 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Euronext Brussels (XBRU)
Contacts
|
Acacia Pharma Group plc
Julian Gilbert, CEO
Christine Soden, CFO
|
+44 1223 919760
|
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
Mark Swallow, Shabnam Bashir, David Dible
|
+44 20 7638 9571
Disclaimer
Acacia Pharma Group plc published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 16:12:02 UTC