Academic Funding Available: Annual PSECU Scholarship Program Now Open

Harrisburg, PA, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSECU, Pennsylvania’s largest credit union, opened the application period for its annual scholarship program today. The program awards six scholarships – valued at up to $8,000 each – to graduating high school seniors to help reduce the financial burden of pursuing postsecondary education. Since its inception in 1997, the PSECU scholarship program has awarded more than half a million dollars in scholarships to over 100 students.

“We’re proud to announce that the application period for this year’s round of PSECU scholarships is now open, and we look forward to continuing to help students reach their educational goals,” said PSECU President Greg Smith. “The application is available for completion online at psecu.com/scholarships.”

Each winner will receive a $2,000-per-year scholarship that is renewable for up to four years based on the fulfillment of set academic requirements, including GPA. The total potential value of each scholarship is $8,000 per student.

“We at PSECU understand that paying for higher education can be a challenge,” said Sara Weiser, PSECU Financial Education Manager. “That’s why, in the credit union ‘people helping people’ spirit, we make the annual PSECU scholarship available for students. It is our hope that through this merit-based support, coupled with offerings from our financial education program – WalletWorks - and the PSECU blog, students have the resources they need for success.”

To qualify for PSECU’s 2019 scholarship program, applicants must:

Be a current PSECU member (by December 31, 2018). Note that a student who is a joint owner on an account is NOT automatically a member. The student must have a custodial account or have his or her own separate account.

Be a high school senior graduating in spring 2019

Plan to attend a two- or four-year college or university

Completed applications must be submitted by noon (ET) on Thursday, February 28, 2019 to be considered. For more information or to apply, visit psecu.com/scholarships.

About PSECU

Opened in 1934, PSECU was founded by 22 ordinary people who made an extraordinary commitment to each other: To create a financial institution where pooled resources benefit all members. Today, we are a full-service credit union serving more than 450,000 members and have over $5 billion in assets. As a not-for-profit financial institution, our goal remains to help our members and their families achieve a better life. For more information about PSECU, visit psecu.com. View our Community Report Card to learn how we contribute to the greater good.

This credit union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Equal Opportunity Lender.

David James Misner PSECU 717-777-2169 dmisner@psecu.com