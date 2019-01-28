Academy Award® and BAFTA-Nominated Film FREE SOLO Returns to IMAX Theaters Nationwide for One Final Week, Starting Feb. 1

Hailed by critics and audiences alike as a film that should be “seen on the biggest screen possible,” FREE SOLO will return to IMAX® for a final weeklong engagement beginning Friday, Feb. 1. Directors Chai Vasarhelyi (@chaivasarhelyi) and Jimmy Chin (@jimmychin) along with film subject Alex Honnold (@alexhonnold) broke the news today via Instagram. Chin shared this video and said, “We’re excited to offer moviegoers one last opportunity to experience the film in this epic way. Seeing the film in IMAX is as close to dangling off El Capitan as you can get.”

FREE SOLO, from award-winning filmmaker Vasarhelyi and world-renowned filmmaker, cinematographer and mountaineer Chin (“MERU”), is a breathtaking portrait of the free soloist climber Honnold as he prepares for an unprecedented feat: climbing the face of the world’s most famous rock ... the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park … without a rope. The film opened in September to record-breaking box office in the U.S., and has expanded to global acclaim, with box office records in the U.K. (highest grossing documentary of 2018) and Australia (after opening wide this past weekend, entering the top 20 docs of all time).

WHAT: Experience FREE SOLO on IMAX Nationwide WHEN: Friday, Feb. 1, through Thursday, Feb. 7 SHOWTIMES: www.imax.com/freesolo VIDEO: https://rumpus.natgeonetworks.com/_xh59JFd1dUwrcR

About the film:

One of the most celebrated documentaries of 2018, FREE SOLO has grossed over $13 million worldwide and has been honored with three Critics’ Choice awards, including Most Innovative Documentary of the Year and Best Cinematography; three Cinema Eye Honors; and multiple guild nominations, including PGA, DGA, ACE, CAS and MPSE. The film is also nominated for both an Academy Award and BAFTA in the Best Feature Documentary category. FREE SOLO premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in September and has since won Audience Awards at the Toronto International Film Festival and Mill Valley Film Festival.

