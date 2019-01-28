Academy Award® and BAFTA-Nominated Film FREE SOLO Returns to IMAX Theaters Nationwide for One Final Week, Starting Feb. 1

Hailed by critics and audiences alike as a film that should be “seen on
the biggest screen possible,” FREE SOLO will return to IMAX® for
a final weeklong engagement beginning Friday, Feb. 1. Directors Chai
Vasarhelyi (@chaivasarhelyi) and Jimmy Chin (@jimmychin) along with film
subject Alex Honnold (@alexhonnold) broke the news today via Instagram.
Chin shared this video
and said, “We’re excited to offer moviegoers one last opportunity to
experience the film in this epic way. Seeing the film in IMAX is as
close to dangling off El Capitan as you can get.”
FREE SOLO, from award-winning filmmaker Vasarhelyi and
world-renowned filmmaker, cinematographer and mountaineer Chin (“MERU”),
is a breathtaking portrait of the free soloist climber Honnold as he
prepares for an unprecedented feat: climbing the face of the world’s
most famous rock ... the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park
… without a rope. The film opened in September to record-breaking box
office in the U.S., and has expanded to global acclaim, with box office
records in the U.K. (highest grossing documentary of 2018) and Australia
(after opening wide this past weekend, entering the top 20 docs of all
time).
About the film:
One of the most celebrated documentaries of 2018, FREE SOLO has
grossed over $13 million worldwide and has been honored with three
Critics’ Choice awards, including Most Innovative Documentary of the
Year and Best Cinematography; three Cinema Eye Honors; and multiple
guild nominations, including PGA, DGA, ACE, CAS and MPSE. The film is
also nominated for both an Academy Award and BAFTA in the Best Feature
Documentary category. FREE SOLO premiered at the Telluride Film
Festival in September and has since won Audience Awards at the Toronto
International Film Festival and Mill Valley Film Festival.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005776/en/