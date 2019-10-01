Academy Of Nutrition And Dietetics Holds World's Largest Conference Of Food And Nutrition Professionals October 26-29 In Philadelphia, Pa.

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics will bring its 2019 Food & Nutrition Conference & ExpoTMto the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pa., October 26 to October 29. The world's largest conference of food and nutrition professionals will address the latest scientific information about nutrition and health for people of all ages.

More than 10,000 registered dietitian nutritionists, nutrition science researchers, policy makers, health care providers and industry leaders from around the world are expected to attend. The Academy's conference features more than 130 cutting-edge nutrition science research and educational presentations, panel discussions and culinary demonstrations.

This year's program features Controversies in Practice, new educational sessions that will cover detoxification, the ketogenic diet, alcohol use and much more. In addition, a new Conversation Series brings experts, Academy leaders and innovators for in-depth, one-on-one conversations about emerging technologies, breakthroughs in the field and more.

"The Academy's Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo™ will offer new educational sessions on behavioral and mental health, business and communications, diversity and cultural competence and gastrointestinal health," said registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy President Terri J. Raymond. "This is an opportunity for attendees to learn from the experts and each other on how to improve the nutrition of their clients throughout their life cycle."

The Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo™ is also the news media's best annual opportunity to meet and hear directly from leading sources on the latest in nutrition science research and its everyday applications; current developments in policy and legislation; food and nutrition education trends; and the hottest and newest products to hit the marketplace.

FNCE® general sessions: (all times Eastern)

Saturday, October 26 ( 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. ): Opening Session, Hall C. The 2019 keynote speaker is Martin Makary , MD, a nationally known expert on the future of health care and what it means for everyone. He's the author of Unaccountable , a New York Times bestseller which was turned into the television medical drama "The Resident."

a nationally known expert on the future of health care and what it means for everyone. He's the author of , a bestseller which was turned into the television medical drama "The Resident." Monday, October 28 ( 10 a.m. to noon ): Hall C. Member Showcase features Abby Wambach , a two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA World Cup Champion and the highest all-time international goal scorer for male and female soccer players. An activist for equality and inclusion, Wambach is the author of Forward: A Memoir , a New York Times bestseller. She also co-founded Wolfpack Endeavor, a leadership development company for women.

, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA World Cup Champion and the highest all-time international goal scorer for male and female soccer players. An activist for equality and inclusion, Wambach is the author of , a bestseller. She also co-founded Wolfpack Endeavor, a leadership development company for women. Tuesday, October 29 ( 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. ): Hall C. Closing Session features Adam Grant , PhD, an expert on making workplaces more collaborative, creative and productive. A professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania , Grant has authored four New York Times bestselling books. Grant has been profiled on "Good Morning America" and the "Today" show and serves on the U.S. Department of Defense Innovation Board.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Representing more than 100,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation's health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academy-of-nutrition-and-dietetics-holds-worlds-largest-conference-of-food-and-nutrition-professionals-october-26-29-in-philadelphia-pa-300928124.html

SOURCE Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics