AcadiaSoft Appoints John Pucciarelli as Director of Strategic Initiatives

AcadiaSoft
Inc. today announced the appointment of John Pucciarelli as Director
of Strategic Initiatives. In this role, he will be responsible for
maximizing the firms outreach to IM phase 5 firms. Pucciarelli joins
AcadiaSoft from The International Swaps and Derivatives Association
(ISDA), where he served as Director of Market Infrastructure and
Technology.
John Pucciarelli, AcadiaSoft Director of Strategic Initiatives (Photo: Business Wire)
“John's experience as Director of Market Infrastructure and Technology
at ISDA is a perfect complement to AcadiaSoft's expertise as we continue
our effort to become a one-stop-shop for Initial Margin (IM) compliance
and sharpen our outreach effort to IM phase 5 firms,” says Chris Walsh,
CEO of AcadiaSoft.
While at ISDA, Pucciarelli led margin and collateral initiatives for its
membership. He was also in charge of overseeing the implementation of
the initial phases of the non-cleared margin rules from an operations
and business perspective. From 2013 to 2017, he co-chaired and was the
policy lead for the ISDA Collateral Steering Committee. Prior to joining
ISDA Pucciarelli spent 6 years at AQR Capital Management where he
oversaw the firm’s middle office operational functions with a focus on
treasury and collateral management as well as equity and fixed income
trading operations.
“Firms who will be subject to the later phases of the non-cleared margin
rules will face several compliance, risk management and operational
challenges in the coming years. AcadiaSoft and its suite of innovative
products and scalable solutions are poised to meet them all,” said
Pucciarelli. “I am excited to join an organization with such a diverse
group of collateral thought leaders who understand and anticipate the
needs of their clients. As I have done at my tenure with ISDA, I look
forward to continuing my work with the industry and bring world-class
technology to solve all of the collateral and risk management needs.”
Pucciarelli earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from
St. John’s University. He has co-authored several collateral best
practice and market guidance papers for the industry along with
participating in several successful advocacy efforts on behalf of the
OTC derivatives industry. He will be based in AcadiaSoft’s New York
office.
About AcadiaSoft, Inc.
AcadiaSoft, Inc. is the leading industry provider of risk and collateral
management services for the non-cleared derivatives community. The
AcadiaSoft Hub encompasses a suite of applications and analytics that
enable and measure the complete STP workflow from CSA agreement
management, risk services, margin and collateral management through to
settlement. Backed by 17 major industry participants and market
infrastructures, AcadiaSoft is used by a community of more than 650
firms exchanging approximately $400B of collateral on daily basis via
its margin automation services. AcadiaSoft is headquartered in Norwell,
MA and has offices in London, New York and Tokyo.
For more information visit acadiasoft.com.
AcadiaSoft® is a registered trademark of AcadiaSoft, Inc.
