AcadiaSoft Appoints John Pucciarelli as Director of Strategic Initiatives

Pucciarelli to Lead AcadiaSoft’s outreach to IM phase 5 firms

AcadiaSoft Inc. today announced the appointment of John Pucciarelli as Director of Strategic Initiatives. In this role, he will be responsible for maximizing the firms outreach to IM phase 5 firms. Pucciarelli joins AcadiaSoft from The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), where he served as Director of Market Infrastructure and Technology.

“John's experience as Director of Market Infrastructure and Technology at ISDA is a perfect complement to AcadiaSoft's expertise as we continue our effort to become a one-stop-shop for Initial Margin (IM) compliance and sharpen our outreach effort to IM phase 5 firms,” says Chris Walsh, CEO of AcadiaSoft.

While at ISDA, Pucciarelli led margin and collateral initiatives for its membership. He was also in charge of overseeing the implementation of the initial phases of the non-cleared margin rules from an operations and business perspective. From 2013 to 2017, he co-chaired and was the policy lead for the ISDA Collateral Steering Committee. Prior to joining ISDA Pucciarelli spent 6 years at AQR Capital Management where he oversaw the firm’s middle office operational functions with a focus on treasury and collateral management as well as equity and fixed income trading operations.

“Firms who will be subject to the later phases of the non-cleared margin rules will face several compliance, risk management and operational challenges in the coming years. AcadiaSoft and its suite of innovative products and scalable solutions are poised to meet them all,” said Pucciarelli. “I am excited to join an organization with such a diverse group of collateral thought leaders who understand and anticipate the needs of their clients. As I have done at my tenure with ISDA, I look forward to continuing my work with the industry and bring world-class technology to solve all of the collateral and risk management needs.”

Pucciarelli earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from St. John’s University. He has co-authored several collateral best practice and market guidance papers for the industry along with participating in several successful advocacy efforts on behalf of the OTC derivatives industry. He will be based in AcadiaSoft’s New York office.

About AcadiaSoft, Inc.

AcadiaSoft, Inc. is the leading industry provider of risk and collateral management services for the non-cleared derivatives community. The AcadiaSoft Hub encompasses a suite of applications and analytics that enable and measure the complete STP workflow from CSA agreement management, risk services, margin and collateral management through to settlement. Backed by 17 major industry participants and market infrastructures, AcadiaSoft is used by a community of more than 650 firms exchanging approximately $400B of collateral on daily basis via its margin automation services. AcadiaSoft is headquartered in Norwell, MA and has offices in London, New York and Tokyo.

