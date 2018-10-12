Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Acadian Timber : 2018 Third Quarter Conference Call And Webcast For Investors And Analysts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 12:18am CEST

NOTICE

2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS

2018 Third Quarter Conference Call

Date: November 1, 2018 Time: 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

You are invited to participate in Acadian Timber Corp.'s 2018 Third Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on November 1, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

These results will be released after market close on October 31, 2018 and will be available on our website atwww.acadiantimber.comunder "Press Releases". The Third Quarter Conference Call will also be webcast live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.

To participate in the Third Quarter Conference Call, please dial 1-866-521-4909 toll free in North America (Canada and the USA), or for overseas calls, please dial 1-647-427-2311 at approximately 12:50 p.m. For those unable to participate in the Third Quarter Conference Call, a taped rebroadcast will also be available until midnight November 30, 2018. To access this rebroadcast, please dial 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642 Conference ID #8389355.

If you have any questions about the Conference Call, please contact Jon Syrnyk, Investor Relations at +1-604-661-9622 orjsyrnyk@acadiantimber.com.

Acadian Timber Corp. is a leading supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. With a total of 2.4 million acres of land under management, Acadian is the second largest timberland operator in New Brunswick and Maine. Acadian owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine and provides management services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian's products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 100 regional customers. Acadian's shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ADN.

October 11, 2018

Disclaimer

Acadian Timber Corp. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 22:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:18aNOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX : NVA) On-Market Buy-Back of Ordinary Shares
AQ
01:15aU.S. oil firms restore operations in storm-tossed Gulf of Mexico
RE
01:15aCore Exploration Ltd Napperby Uranium Resource Update and Increase
AW
01:14aMICROSOFT : announces quarterly earnings release date
PR
01:13aCORE EXPLORATION LTD (ASX : CXO) Napperby Uranium Resource Update and Increase
AQ
01:08aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : UpPrize Names Winners of Social Innovation Challenge
PU
01:03aCOMMVAULT GO DAY TWO : Doing Data Differently
PU
12:52aFLOWR AND SCOTTS’ HAWTHORNE BREAK GROUND ON FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND CANNABIS R&D FACILITY
AQ
12:50aMMJ PhytoTech Ltd Portfolio Management Update
AW
12:49aMMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Portfolio Management Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Sears CEO Lampert explores bidding for assets in bankruptcy - sources
2ANADARKO PETROLEUM : U.S. oil firms restore operations in storm-tossed Gulf of Mexico
3MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD : MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Portfolio Management Update
4ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : and Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG will pr..
5VOLTAIC MINERALS CORP : VOLTAIC MINERALS CORP. : Announces Purchase of L2 Cobalt Inc.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.