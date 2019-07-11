Acadian Timber : 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call And Webcast For Investors And Analysts

NOTICE

2019 Second Quarter Conference Call

Date: July 31, 2019

Time: 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

You are invited to participate in Acadian Timber Corp.'s 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call

Webcast on July 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.

These results will be released after market close on July 30, 2019 and will be available on our website at www.acadiantimber.com under "Press Releases". The Second Quarter Conference Call will also be webcast live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.

To participate in the Second Quarter Conference Call, please dial 1-866-795-3013 toll free in North America (Canada and the USA), or for overseas calls, please dial 1-409-937-8907 at approximately 12:50 p.m. For those unable to participate in the Second Quarter Conference Call, a taped rebroadcast will also be available until 4pm (Eastern Time) August 30, 2019. To access this rebroadcast, please dial 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406, Conference ID 3945614.

If you have any questions about the Conference Call, please contact Kate White, Investor Relations at 1-416-956-5183 or kwhite@acadiantimber.com.

Acadian Timber Corp. is a leading supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. With a total of 2.4 million acres of land under management, Acadian is one of the largest timberland operators in New Brunswick and Maine. Acadian owns and manages approximately

1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine, and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian's products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 90 regional customers. Acadian's business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets while growing our business by acquiring assets on a value basis and utilizing our operations-oriented approach to drive improved performance. Acadian's shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ADN.

July 11, 2019