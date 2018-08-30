Log in
Acai Berry Market: Acai Berry Benefits, Acai Berry Price, ORAC, Strategic Sourcing, and Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

08/30/2018 | 01:35pm CEST

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Acai Berry Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. One of the important acai berry benefits is its efficacy in neutralizing free-radicals and their adverse effects on normal physiological processes in the consumer's body. This benefit has earned acai berry the reputation of being one of the world's highest ORAC foods and has subsequently fueled its demand among the food and beverage companies. This is also one of the key reasons accelerating the spend growth momentum of the acai berry market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005377/en/

Global Acai Berry Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Buyers should implement strategic contract management dashboards, which will not only help them identify significant cost saving opportunities but also offer a clear overview of all contract-related processes, such as contract compliance, contract savings, contract spend, and contract renewals,” says SpendEdge procurement expert A Kowshik.

To know the major category growth enablers which will significantly impact the acai berry price Request a FREE sample report. SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the agro commodities and raw materials category offer a detailed overview of the supplier positioning matrix and supplier benchmarking criteria, which aid the buyers in their critical decision-making process during the procurement process. The reports also analyze the key category pricing strategies to help both the buyers and the suppliers in designing a cost-effective procurement model. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the acai berry market.

  • High demand across the food and beverage markets
  • Increasing demand for dry fruits and ready-to-eat foods
  • To know more, view the full report
 
 

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

 
 

Report scope snapshot: Acai berry market

Suppliers selection

  • Supplier selection criteria
  • Service level agreement
  • Supplier evaluation metrics
  • Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management strategy

  • Supplier and buyer KPIs
  • Outsourcing category management activities
  • Category management objectives
  • Want more information? Download a FREE sample

Cost-saving opportunities

  • Supplier side levers
  • Buyer side levers
  • Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
  • To view this report’s table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.


© Business Wire 2018
