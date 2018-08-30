Acai Berry Market: Acai Berry Benefits, Acai Berry Price, ORAC, Strategic Sourcing, and Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Acai Berry Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. One of the important acai berry benefits is its efficacy in neutralizing free-radicals and their adverse effects on normal physiological processes in the consumer's body. This benefit has earned acai berry the reputation of being one of the world's highest ORAC foods and has subsequently fueled its demand among the food and beverage companies. This is also one of the key reasons accelerating the spend growth momentum of the acai berry market.

“Buyers should implement strategic contract management dashboards, which will not only help them identify significant cost saving opportunities but also offer a clear overview of all contract-related processes, such as contract compliance, contract savings, contract spend, and contract renewals,” says SpendEdge procurement expert A Kowshik.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the agro commodities and raw materials category offer a detailed overview of the supplier positioning matrix and supplier benchmarking criteria, which aid the buyers in their critical decision-making process during the procurement process. The reports also analyze the key category pricing strategies to help both the buyers and the suppliers in designing a cost-effective procurement model. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the acai berry market.

High demand across the food and beverage markets

Increasing demand for dry fruits and ready-to-eat foods

Report scope snapshot: Acai berry market

Suppliers selection

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Supplier evaluation metrics

Category management strategy

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Category management objectives

Cost-saving opportunities

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

