Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Acasti Pharma : 6-K

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 09:38am EDT

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of September 2019

Commission File Number: 001-35776

ACASTI PHARMA INC.
(Translation of registrant's name into English)

545 Promende du Centropolis
Suite 100
Laval, Québec
Canada H7T 0A3
(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F [ X ] Form 40-F [ ]

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

If 'Yes' is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): N/A

This Report on Form 6-K including the exhibits hereto shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference into Acasti Pharma Inc.'s registration statement on Form S-8 (File No. 333-191383) and to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is furnished, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

ACASTI PHARMA INC.
Date: September 30, 2019 By: /s/ Jan D'Alvise
Name: Jan D'Alvise
Title: Chief Executive Officer

EXHIBIT INDEX

Disclaimer

Acasti Pharma Inc. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 13:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:50aSempra Energy to sell Peruvian businesses to China Yangtze for $3.59 billion
RE
09:50aMEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC : Media and Games Invest publishes its consolidated financials for the first 6 months 2019 reporting revenues of EUR 28.6m; an EBITDA of EUR 7.5m and an EBIT of 3.3m, continuing its profitable growth as expected
EQ
09:50aGenerex Biotechnology Subsidiary Olaregen Therapeutix Signs National Sales & Distribution Agreement With AvKare Medical to Distribute Excellagen® Throughout the VA Hospital System
GL
09:49aO'Melveny Advises Industry-led Crypto Ratings Council on Development and Launch of Rating System for Crypto Assets
PR
09:48aSTANDARD CHARTERED : Banking on the future of work
AQ
09:48aDAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI PSC : Gulf In Focus - GULF STATES – ECONOMICS and FINANCE - Damac awarded ‘property developer of the year' for 2019
AQ
09:48aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Market Indicators
AQ
09:48aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Global Stock Exchanges - STOCK EXCHANGES AROUND THE WORLD- Pakistan stocks index loses 73 points
AQ
09:48aCSR at the core of organizations in Pakistan
AQ
09:48aEXXON MOBIL : Shell, Exxon mobil among groups to build 5 lng terminals
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : SEARS : Forever 21 latest retailer to file for bankruptcy
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF to Close French Nuclear Plant Early After Signing Compensa..
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : SNH: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Pepkor Europe Rebranded To ..
4FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
5TG THERAPEUTICS INC : TG Therapeutics Announces Publication of Clinical Data from the Phase I/Ib Combination T..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group