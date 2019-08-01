Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Acasti Pharma : SC 13D/A

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 06:30am EDT

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This Amendment No. 2 (this 'Amendment') amends and supplements the Schedule 13D, dated December 18, 2013, as amended by Amendment No.1 to statement on Schedule 13D, dated September 9, 2015 (collectively, the 'Schedule 13D') with respect to the common shares, no par value (the 'Common Shares'), of Acasti Pharma Inc., a corporation incorporated in Québec, Canada whose principal executive offices are located at 545 Promenade du Centropolis, Suite 100, Laval, Québec H7T 0A3 (the 'Issuer'). This Amendment is being filed on behalf of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (formerly Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc.), a corporation incorporated in Québec, Canada (the 'Reporting Person'). Each item below amends and supplements the information disclosed under the corresponding item of Schedule 13D. Capitalized terms defined in the Schedule 13D are used herein with their defined meaning.

ITEM 4.

PURPOSE OF THE TRANSACTION

The information in Item 4 of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended and restated as follows:

The Reporting Person no longer beneficially owns more than five percent of the Common Shares of the Issuer. On May 10, 2019, the Reporting Person entered into a settlement with the former chief executive officer of the Reporting Person, in respect of litigation relating to the termination of his employment with the Reporting Person, pursuant to which the Reporting Person transferred 2,100,000 Common Shares to him (the 'Share Transfer'). As a result of the Share Transfer, the Reporting Person now holds 2,964,694 Common Shares of the Issuer, representing 3.8% of the outstanding shares of the Issuer. This is the final amendment to the Schedule 13D, and an exit filing for the Reporting Person.

ITEM 5.

INTEREST IN SECURITIES OF THE ISSUER

The information in Items 5(a), 5(b), 5(c) and 5(e) of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended and restated as follows:

(a)-(b) As of the date hereof, and after giving effect to the Share Transfer, the Reporting Person holds 2,964,694 Common Shares of the Issuer.

(c) There have been no transactions in the Common Shares during the sixty days prior to the date hereof by the Reporting Person, other than as disclosed herein.

(e) As of the date hereof, and after giving effect to the Share Transfer, the Reporting Person 2,964,694 Common Shares of the Issuer.

Disclaimer

Acasti Pharma Inc. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 10:29:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:42aADVANCED DRAINAGE : Acquires Infiltrator Water Technologies From Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan
BU
06:41aADVANCED DRAINAGE : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
06:40aBP forms Chinese venture to build electric-vehicle charging hubs
RE
06:40aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : opens its 345th Branch at Dumuria, Khulna
PU
06:40aGENERAL MOLY : CEO-CFO and COO Provides Private Placement of $400,000
PU
06:40aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
06:40aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Renowned hot spring destination welcomes its first international luxury resort
PU
06:40aBALL : Reports Improved Second Quarter Results
PU
06:40aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Form 8.3 - KCOM Group plc
PU
06:40aBLACKROCK : World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
2TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : France's Veolia eyes bigger acquisitions as recycling activities boom
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : 3Q Net Profit Fell on Challenging Market Environment -- 2nd Update
4ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : cuts steel demand forecast, targets asset sales
5ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Dutch bank ING warns against further ECB money printing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group