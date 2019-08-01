Acasti Pharma : SC 13D/A

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This Amendment No. 2 (this 'Amendment') amends and supplements the Schedule 13D, dated December 18, 2013, as amended by Amendment No.1 to statement on Schedule 13D, dated September 9, 2015 (collectively, the 'Schedule 13D') with respect to the common shares, no par value (the 'Common Shares'), of Acasti Pharma Inc., a corporation incorporated in Québec, Canada whose principal executive offices are located at 545 Promenade du Centropolis, Suite 100, Laval, Québec H7T 0A3 (the 'Issuer'). This Amendment is being filed on behalf of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (formerly Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc.), a corporation incorporated in Québec, Canada (the 'Reporting Person'). Each item below amends and supplements the information disclosed under the corresponding item of Schedule 13D. Capitalized terms defined in the Schedule 13D are used herein with their defined meaning.

ITEM 4. PURPOSE OF THE TRANSACTION

The information in Item 4 of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended and restated as follows:

The Reporting Person no longer beneficially owns more than five percent of the Common Shares of the Issuer. On May 10, 2019, the Reporting Person entered into a settlement with the former chief executive officer of the Reporting Person, in respect of litigation relating to the termination of his employment with the Reporting Person, pursuant to which the Reporting Person transferred 2,100,000 Common Shares to him (the 'Share Transfer'). As a result of the Share Transfer, the Reporting Person now holds 2,964,694 Common Shares of the Issuer, representing 3.8% of the outstanding shares of the Issuer. This is the final amendment to the Schedule 13D, and an exit filing for the Reporting Person.

ITEM 5. INTEREST IN SECURITIES OF THE ISSUER

The information in Items 5(a), 5(b), 5(c) and 5(e) of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended and restated as follows:

(a)-(b) As of the date hereof, and after giving effect to the Share Transfer, the Reporting Person holds 2,964,694 Common Shares of the Issuer.

(c) There have been no transactions in the Common Shares during the sixty days prior to the date hereof by the Reporting Person, other than as disclosed herein.

(e) As of the date hereof, and after giving effect to the Share Transfer, the Reporting Person 2,964,694 Common Shares of the Issuer.